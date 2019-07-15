Our Favorite Yeti Cooler Is on Sale for Prime Day

Image zoom Amazon

With months of summer to go and plenty of occasions for outdoor entertaining, beach trips and barbecues, a great cooler is essential. Yeti has practically become the Kleenex of insulated containers (we can attest they are one of our favorites) and Amazon has gifted us with Prime Day deals on the brand that we can’t refuse.

Our favorite large cooler, the Yeti Tundra 45, is on sale for $210 (30% off) until 7 PM EST tonight. The Tundra keeps ice and drinks cool all day (and night) long with 3 inches of Permafrost insulation. It can hold 26 cans (more if you skimp on the ice). It’s also certified bear resistant, so whether you’re camping in the woods or hanging out in the backyard you can be certain that no curious animals are getting to your goods.

If the Tundra 45 is less portable that you’d like, four other Yeti cooler sizes are also 30% off including the slightly smaller Tundra 35 for $175, the Roadie (with a top handle) for $140, the tote-style Hopper Flip 18 for $210 and the smaller tote Hopper Flip 8 for $140. Read on for the full list of deals below.

Image zoom

YETI Tundra 45 Cooler (Ice Blue), $210 (originally $300)

Image zoom

YETI Tundra 35 (Ice Blue), $175 (originally $250)

Image zoom

YETI Roadie 20 Cooler (Ice Blue), $140 (originally $200)

Image zoom

YETI Hopper Flip 18 Portable Cooler (Field Tan/Blaze Orange), $210 (originally $300)

Image zoom

YETI Hopper Flip 8 Portable Cooler (Field Tan/Blaze Orange), $140 (originally $200)