The Easiest Way to Keep Wine Fresh Is This Gadget — And It’s Deeply Discounted on Amazon Today

We all know that once you open a bottle, your wine’s flavor and aroma are on borrowed time. That’s where Coravin comes in. With its patented system that uses a thin needle to penetrate the cork without creating a hole, the tool helps you enjoy a glass without even opening your bottle (meaning your wine remains sealed and protected from oxygen).

And right now, certain colors of Coravin’s Model Two Plus Pack is marked down 30 percent off in Prime Day’s parade of deals.

To buy in rose gold: $300 (originally $438); amazon.com

To buy in charcoal: $250 (originally $350); amazon.com

In addition to Coravin’s impressive patented system, the Model Two has a specially designed thin-wall Teflon-coated needle that allows you to pour 20 percent faster, and comes with a storage base, carrying case, three replacement needles, and two argon gas capsules (which pour 15 glasses, each).

Amazon reviewers rave about how easy the Coravin is to use, as well as how it allows wine lovers to savor a taste without actually consuming the entire bottle.

“Excellent wine preserver system,” writes one. “I tried it for the first time last month, it was everything I always dreamed of. I’m the only one who drinks wine in the home, so I was wasting good wine and money because I couldn’t consume a whole bottle of wine. Now I’m able to enjoy a glass of wine and use my Coravin to preserve the remaining wine. Love it.”

“Worth every penny,” another adds. “I can confidently have a glass of wine from a bottle, put that bottle back in the cellar and have another glass a month or 2 later without any loss in quality.”

While this model typically retails for $350 an Amazon Prime Day discount has lowered the cost to just $250. To get the deal — and other Prime Day bargains — you need to be an Amazon Prime member. (If you aren’t, don’t stress — a 30-day trial membership is free.) But don’t wait! This sale only lasts until Tuesday, July 16, or while supplies last.