Amazon Prime Expands Whole Foods Discounts to 10 More States

More good news for Amazon Prime members: Amazon continues to roll out its Whole Foods rewards program, announcing today that it is expanding to ten more states. Plus, Whole Foods has launched even more discounts on some of the store’s best-selling products.

Amazon Prime members in Arizona, Georgia, Hawaii, Oregon, North Carolina, Washington, Mississippi, Alabama, Arizona, and South Carolina, as well as parts of Southern California, will be able to take advantage of steep discounts at Whole Foods, starting on June 13. Amazon also has a handy map, which shows you the states where the Prime member deals are available.

The lucky customers living in these states (21 so far) get 10 percent off sale items, as well as access to exclusives discounts. On June 13, Whole Foods will launch a slew of additional sale items for Prime members only. The marked down items include:

Organic yellow nectarines and peaches, $1.99 per pound (save $2 per pound)

Made-in-house pork sausage, no antibiotics, $3.99 per pound (save $3 per pound)

Wild sustainably caught yellowfin tuna steaks, $15.99 per pound (save $9 per pound)

Annie’s Natural Macaroni & Cheese, buy one, get one free

Essentia Water, 1.5-liter bottles, 4 for $5

Self-serve tea cookies by the pound, 50 percent off (one-day sale, June 15)

Prime Members should be aware, however, that in order to access these deals, they’ll need to link their Prime account to the Whole Foods mobile app.

Free, two-hour Whole Foods delivery for Prime members is already available in ten states, with plans to expand the service throughout this year. With perks like these, this might just be the excuse you need to sign up for Prime. And for Prime members who are still waiting to get the Whole Foods discounts in their states, don’t worry, you won’t be waiting much longer.

“Based on the positive customer feedback and successes we’ve seen over the past month,” A.C. Gallo, President and Chief Operating Officer at Whole Foods Market, said in a statement, “we’re accelerating our timeline to expand these savings to all of our U.S. stores.”