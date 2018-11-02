Amazon Offers First-Ever Exclusive Bottle of Scotch

The market for rare Scotch has been through the roof recently, and now, one of the biggest retailers in the world has jumped on that whisky bandwagon. Amazon is offering a bottling from Islay’s Bowmore distillery that is exclusively being sold via the online shopping giant, reportedly the first time the company has ever offered an exclusive Scotch.

A mere 4,500 bottles of Bowmore 19 Year Old French Oak Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky are being released around the globe — specifically in the U.K., Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and Japan — and all of those bottles are being sold only on Amazon. According to the U.K.’s The Grocer, the arrangement is both the first time Bowmore has ever released a Scotch exclusively through Amazon and also the first time Amazon has offered an exclusive Scotch.

The 48.9 percent ABV Scotch spent 19 years in ex-Chateau Lagrange French oak casks in Bowmore’s No.1 Vaults, billed as “the oldest maturation warehouse in the world.” The results are a whisky that the distillery says features “aromas of candied apple, honey and Bowmore’s signature light peat smoke, developing into rich toffee, wild honey and exotic spices on the palate.”

“This unique new expression has been patiently aged for 19 years in French oak barriques to impart a richness of flavor that perfectly marries with the gentle peat that has made Bowmore so famous,” added Bowmore’s Distillery Manager David Turner, according to the site Scotch Whiskey.

In the current Scotch climate, even a bottle sold through Amazon doesn’t come cheap: In the United Kingdom, a 700-milliliter bottle is selling for £129 or about $167 — but hey, this is Amazon, so it comes with free shipping! Still, even at that price, Amazon warns with an asterisk that this is “a rare and exceptional bottling [so] stocks may be limited.” Okay, but what about for Prime members? Clearly, you've got a few extra bottles stashed away for them, right?!