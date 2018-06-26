Amazon Expands Whole Foods Delivery to Five More Major Cities

If you live in a major American metropolis, the question isn’t if, but when Amazon's Whole Foods delivery will be within your reach. Just one day after the tech giant announced that it was expanding discounts for Prime members at Whole Foods to the entire country, Amazon has revealed the next round of cities that will be able to order groceries from Whole Foods through their Prime Now service: Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, and San Antonio. The message appears clear: Despite the piecemeal process Amazon is using to expand its integration with Whole Foods, it won’t be long before the two brands are working in tandem throughout the entire country.

Though Prime Now — which offers free two-hour delivery or delivery in an hour for an additional fee — is available in over 30 metropolitan areas, Whole Foods delivery through the service is now available in 19 of those cities. The details can vary a bit by location, but in the announcement, Amazon explains that “Prime members can shop thousands of items across fresh and organic produce, bakery, dairy, meat and seafood, floral and everyday staples from Whole Foods Market available for delivery in as little as an hour.” Four out of the five new cities are also eligible for select alcohol delivery (sorry, Indianapolis).

For San Antonio Prime members, especially, it’s been a good month: Today’s announcement follows last week's news that Amazon had introduced two-hour Prime Now alcohol delivery in parts of Texas.

In many ways, the announcements are coming so quickly that keeping up with all the details can be tricky: As mentioned earlier, some Prime Now products are sold direct from Amazon while others are coming from Whole Foods, so just because your city has Prime Now doesn’t mean you can get Whole Foods delivery through the service. Meanwhile, just because Amazon is offering Prime members Whole Foods discounts doesn’t mean their city is yet part of the Whole Foods Prime Now grocery delivery scheme. If you’re confused, the best bet is to visit the Prime Now website where you can search for details by zip code. Unless you live in, say, rural Montana, where you probably already know the answer.