Whole Foods Unveils Rewards for Amazon Prime Members

Here’s another really good reason to join Amazon Prime: Members now get special discounts at Whole Foods.

Starting today, Amazon Prime members will get 10% off all sale items at the company’s Florida stores, plus discounts on best-selling items. The first round of deals runs from May 16 to May 22 and includes the following products:

Sustainably-sourced, wild-caught halibut steaks: $9.99/lb

Organic strawberries: 1 lb. for $2.99

Cold brew coffee at Allegro coffee bars: 50% off 16 oz.

365 Everyday Value sparkling water: 12-pack case buy one, get one free

Magic Mushroom Powder: 50% off

By the way, those halibut steaks are an especially good deal—you're actually saving $10 per pound.

Amazon Prime members get plenty of perks at Whole Foods already: For instance, there's two-hour grocery delivery through Prime Now in 10 cities in the United States, with plans to expand to more locations this year.

Since Amazon acquired Whole Foods last year, prices at the notoriously expensive grocery store have dropped; eggs, salmon, kale, and avocados are all cheaper now. While the Whole Foods Rewards program is shutting down this year, it seems as though a new rewards program is gradually being introduced to Prime Members, perhaps as a way to encourage a new wave of people to join.

Meanwhile, on Amazon, Whole Foods in-store brand 365 Everyday Value, which was already a great deal compared to some of the store’s other prices, will likely be among the company’s top-selling products this year.

In case you weren’t already aware, Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping and unlimited video streaming, among other perks, so if you love to shop online and watch television on your computer (and in 2018 who doesn’t) then you might want to sign up, however, the price of membership has recently increased from $99 to $119, annually.

While this new crop of discounts is only available in Florida for now, don’t worry if you live in other parts of the country. Amazon promises that all these major deals will be coming to the rest of the United States over the summer.