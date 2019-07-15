This Is the Best Sous Vide We’ve Tested — And It’s on Sale for Amazon Prime Day

Image zoom Amazon

While its French name might throw you off, it’s no exaggeration to say that cooking with a sous vide immersion circulator is idiot-proof. Whether you’re preparing delicate lobster, fall-of-the-bone brisket, or velvety cheesecake, the process is exactly the same: Put your ingredients in an airtight bag or jar, place in a temperature-controlled water bath (that’s where the immersion circulator comes in), and set a timer. Voila, you return to perfectly cooked food. Every. Single. Time.

And there’s no better time to try it out yourself — our absolute favorite sous vide immersion circulator, the ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide, is 30 percent off for Amazon Prime Day.

Image zoom Amazon

To buy: $125 (originally $179); amazon.com

We love the Joule for its efficiency and “cooking for dummies” functionality. One of the first WiFi and Bluetooth-connected circulators on the market, the Joule and its app master the art of explaining sous vide cooking to beginners. It holds your hand with easy-to-read, step-by-step instructions, prompting you to select how you like your dish cooked visually, then automatically setting temperature and cook time.

Related: The Best Sous Vide Gear Test

The gadget is also one of Amazon’s top-selling sous vide immersion circulators, and has racked up nearly 1,300 perfect five-star reviews. Shoppers rave about the Joule’s design, as well as how user-friendly it is.

“I'm a nervous beginner chef and the Joule has been a delight,” writes one reviewer. “I was afraid the Joule was going to be too tech-y, as it relies on its companion app to work. This has proven to not be a problem. I really like that I can go out and my phone will let me know when my lamb chop is done. And wow — the lamb chops are delicious!”

Others love how sleek and light the circulator is, as well as how it can attach to almost any container, thanks to its magnetic base.