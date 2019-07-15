This Is the Best Sous Vide We’ve Tested — And It’s on Sale for Amazon Prime Day
Get this ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide deal before Prime Day ends.
While its French name might throw you off, it’s no exaggeration to say that cooking with a sous vide immersion circulator is idiot-proof. Whether you’re preparing delicate lobster, fall-of-the-bone brisket, or velvety cheesecake, the process is exactly the same: Put your ingredients in an airtight bag or jar, place in a temperature-controlled water bath (that’s where the immersion circulator comes in), and set a timer. Voila, you return to perfectly cooked food. Every. Single. Time.
And there’s no better time to try it out yourself — our absolute favorite sous vide immersion circulator, the ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide, is 30 percent off for Amazon Prime Day.
To buy: $125 (originally $179); amazon.com
We love the Joule for its efficiency and “cooking for dummies” functionality. One of the first WiFi and Bluetooth-connected circulators on the market, the Joule and its app master the art of explaining sous vide cooking to beginners. It holds your hand with easy-to-read, step-by-step instructions, prompting you to select how you like your dish cooked visually, then automatically setting temperature and cook time.
Related: The Best Sous Vide Gear Test
The gadget is also one of Amazon’s top-selling sous vide immersion circulators, and has racked up nearly 1,300 perfect five-star reviews. Shoppers rave about the Joule’s design, as well as how user-friendly it is.
“I'm a nervous beginner chef and the Joule has been a delight,” writes one reviewer. “I was afraid the Joule was going to be too tech-y, as it relies on its companion app to work. This has proven to not be a problem. I really like that I can go out and my phone will let me know when my lamb chop is done. And wow — the lamb chops are delicious!”
Others love how sleek and light the circulator is, as well as how it can attach to almost any container, thanks to its magnetic base.