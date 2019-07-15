These Instant Pot Prime Day Deals are the Best Yet

Image zoom Amazon

If you don’t already own an Instant Pot pressure cooker, chances are you’ve been intrigued by the brand more than once already. What does the Instant Pot do? In some ways, whatever you’d like it to. Use it as a rice cooker, make stock or yogurt, make everything from slow cooker stews to quick chicken dinners. To say it has a cult following is an understatement, which is why it’s at the top of our list this Prime Day.

The Instant Pot is an Amazon Prime Day fixture, and the discounts are at it all over again in 2019. The most popular model, the 6 Quart DUO60, has racked up over 30,000 positive reviews and is nearly 50% off right now at just $59. The best deal, however, is the faster cooking version: the Duo Plus 60. The 9-in-1 pressure cooker is a steal at just $56 (originally $130). The Instant Blender, perfect for making everything from smoothies to soups, is just $90 (originally $150). Finally, probably the best deal you can get on a sous vide, the Instant Pot version is just $55 right now. Read on for all the Instant Pot offerings with huge Prime Day discounts.

Instant Pot DUO60: 44% Off

Instant Pot DUO Plus 60: 55% Off

Instant Ace Blender: 40% Off

Instant Pot Sous Vide Immersion Circulator: 31% Off

