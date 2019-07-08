Here Are the Prime Day Deals Coming to Whole Foods

We are just one week away from Amazon Prime Day, and though we’ve already started to highlight some of the best deals you’ll want to keep an eye out for come Monday, July 15, today, Whole Foods chimed in to let shoppers know that, yes, they’ll be taking part in Prime Day as well, spilling the beans on exactly how they’ll be participating in the annual promotion.

Probably the best deal for Whole Foods shoppers is that from now until Prime Day ends on Tuesday, June 16, Prime members who spend $10 at Whole Foods will receive a $10 credit to spend on Amazon on Prime Day. Basically, if you were planning to spend $10 at Whole Foods anyway, then you get $10 free for Prime Day. Or vice versa, if you’re a Prime member who is going to spend $10 on Amazon Prime Day regardless, you might as well go spend $10 at Whole Foods and get a credit. Amazon ran this deal last year, and clearly it must have worked out for them.

Amazon has plenty of other tricks up their grocer’s sleeve, too. Additionally, Whole Foods will be offering “some of the deepest discounts of the year on summertime favorites” for Prime members beginning on July 10 in the week leading up to Prime Day. “To celebrate our Prime members in an even bigger way this year we will add an additional week of amazing exclusive deals on peak-of-season produce and high-quality grocery favorites, on top of our hugely popular spend $10, get $10 offer,” John Mackey, Whole Foods’ co-founder and CEO, explained.

Stephenie Landry, vice president for Amazon Retail, also added, “We’re offering even more savings in celebration of Prime Day this year, adding three times the number of Prime Member deals to this year’s celebration.”

According to Whole Foods, beyond the laundry list of grocery deals, stores will feature “additional daily deals,” as well. USA Today writes that these deals are as follows:

Beyond that, if you want to find out more about what specifically will be on sale, Whole Foods suggests you can just ask, “Alexa, what are my Whole Foods deals?” However, it sounds like you should be prepared for her to speak a very long time.