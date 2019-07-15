KitchenAid’s Best-Selling Cold Brew Maker Is Just $70 for Prime Day — Today Only!

Image zoom Amazon

It’s that time of year when even thinking about stepping outside turns us into a sweaty mess. And because we can’t sit in front of a cranked up A/C all day long, we’re turning to the next best thing: pitchers and pitchers of delicious cold brew.

Sure, you can run to your neighborhood cafe for a quick fix, but thanks to Amazon Prime Day, cold brew stans are in for an ice cold treat. Amazon Prime members can snag KitchenAid’s Cold Brew Coffee Maker for just $70.

To buy: $70 (originally $100); amazon.com

Just like KitchenAid’s other incredible appliances, this cold brew maker is top of the line. It holds up to 28 ounces (about 14 servings of the good stuff) and its glass and brushed steel design looks sleek enough for any kitchen. Plus, the tap dispenser makes for easy-breezy pouring, no matter if you decide to keep it in the refrigerator or countertop.

Amazon shoppers love the KitchenAid Cold Brew Coffee Maker so much that it’s made it into the retail giant’s top 10 best-selling cold brew makers. Many even say it made them quit their coffee shop runs for good.

“I went from daily Starbucks visits to this and I’m obsessed,” writes one user. “It’s nice to have a QUICK and DELICIOUS cup of coffee in the morning. Plus the quality is top notch. The glass dispenser is heavy but compact enough to make it unobtrusive in your fridge.”

Reviewers also rave about how easy the coffee maker is to use. Just add your favorite coffee grounds to the stainless steel steeper along with cold water, seal it up, and wait for 12 hours (or longer if you want a stronger brew).

“So simple to use and doesn't take up a lot of space,” a customer shares. “Instructions tell you how much coffee to use, plus there's a fill line on the stainless steel basket to help you.”

Because it’s Prime Day, this deal is time-sensitive: You can only get 30% off from now until 10 PM EST (or until the maker sells out). So, what are you waiting for? Add the KitchenAid Cold Brew Coffee Maker to your cart, ASAP!