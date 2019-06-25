Amazon Prime Day 2019 Has Been Announced

Image zoom NurPhoto/Getty Images

This year’s Amazon Prime Day is fast approaching, and Amazon just released the official dates (that's right, it's two whole days!) ahead of what has become the biggest summer deal-hunting event that’s ever been. What should you do? First, make sure you’re an Amazon Prime member (or start the Amazon Prime 30-Day Trial), to get access to all the best prices that will hit with Amazon Prime lightning deals. Read on for all the details and what we expect (and hope to buy) on Prime Day 2019.

When is Prime Day 2019

Prime Day will begin Monday, July 15 at 12:01 AM PST and end promptly at 11:59PM PT on Tuesday, July 16. That gives shoppers a whole two days to scoop up every deal you’ve been waiting for, from Alexa enabled devices and Kindles to smart watches, cordless vacuums and Nintendo gaming consoles. We’re more interested in the kitchen deals, of course. See below for the heavy hitters we hope to see on sale. Check out the Prime Day main page here.

KitchenAid

Amazon usually has great deals on mixers (in certain colors) year-round but we’ll be eyeing the lightning deals section for any big appliance sales that pop up. In the meantime you can organize your gameplan with the best KitchenAid mixer attachments, learn about the most popular stand mixer colors, or take advantage of their cold brew maker (on sale for $75).

Instant Pot Pressure Cooker

Take it from us: the Instant Pot never gets old. There’s never a better time to snag the best deal possible on the multicooker. For now, here are 5 clever Instant Pot hacks you haven't tried yet.

Knife Deals

We’ve got the Best Chef’s Knife as well as the Only 3 Knives You’ll Ever Need well-documented, so keep an eye out for deals on some of our favorite brands like Zwilling J.A. Henckels, Shun and Wusthof.

Wine Gear

From Rabbit bottle openers to Coravin wine preservation systems, there are plenty of wine gadgets that will pop into the lightning deals section from time to time. Check out Amazon reviewer’s favorite stemless wine glasses.

Food Processors

If you’ve been eyeing the right food processor to make that classic chimichurri or pesto come to life, July 15 might be the time. Cuisinart makes one of our favorites, and there’s always KitchenAid deals to look out for as well (this one is already on sale for 30% off).

Tea Kettles

If you haven’t gotten on board the electric tea kettle train just yet, this summer is the perfect time to make it happen. Check out 7 Electric Kettles for Every Purpose for the fastest access to fresh coffee and tea. If you're into tea parties, here are the 5 Best Teapots on Amazon Under $30, According to Shoppers

Sous Vide

A sous vide is a chef’s tool for making perfect cooked protein that only needs a final sear to make it consistent, restaurant quality meat. They’re usually a little pricey so Prime Day is the perfect time to make that purchase.