Early Amazon Prime Day Deals You Can Shop Right Now

Amazon Prime Day is within our reach! Specifically, it starts on Monday, July 16 and will run for 36 hours (that's six hours longer than the event typically lasts). This time around it'll include discounts at every U.S. location of Whole Foods, which Amazon acquired last summer, as well as deals on all Alexa-enabled devices like FireTV and Echo Show. All of this is great! It's also...two weeks away. But there are some Amazon Prime Day deals you can get in on right now.

Amazon Basics

To start, Amazon's line of home essentials (aptly named Amazon Basics) has already rolled out some discounts. For instance, their 15-inch, pre-seasoned cast iron skillet is $30, down from $39 (of course, even pre-seasoned cast iron needs to be re-seasoned from time to time), while this three-blade spiralizer is $13, down from $18 (you may want to read up on some of our favorite zoodle recipes before you take the plunge). If you're building your kitchen tool stash from scratch, you can't go wrong with a good set of knives—this 18-piece block kit is currently on sale for $51, down from $65 (if you'd rather buy individual knives, sans block, here's a genius tip on how to store them).

Presto!

Another Amazon in-house line, Presto! includes kitchen supplies like dishwasher detergent, and hand soap, many of which are on sale in anticipation of Prime Day. Take 20 percent off this $23, 12-pack of "huge roll" paper towels and your future self will thank you.

And, just a reminder: You do need an Amazon Prime membership to access these sales, so we recommend signing up for a free trial now if you haven't already.