You Can Get a Nespresso Machine for Under $100 This Amazon Prime Day

Caffeine lovers, listen up! Amazon Prime Day is officially here and features tons of deals that will save you a latte on Nespresso machines.

In honor of the major shopping event, the retailer has marked down Nespresso’s popular VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Maker Bundle from De’Longhi by 45 percent, bringing the price down to under $100. The Spotlight Deal is just one of the many Nespresso sales launching during the retailer’s 48-hour shopping event.

There are even more massive markdowns on other popular Nespresso machines, including the Vertuo Evoluo and Inissia by De’Longhi as well as the Pixie and Essenza Mini by Breville. While some discounts are exclusive for Prime members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial), many of the savings are available to all shoppers, making now the best time to treat yourself to one of these high-end kitchen gadgets. So without further delay, here are the best Prime Day Nespresso machine deals — they’ll be over before you know it.

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker Bundle by De’Longhi

Prime members can save 45 percent on this bundle deal, which features a sleek espresso and coffee maker, plus an assortment of best-selling coffee blend capsules. Get it for yourself or gift this to loved one, this set comes with everything you need to enjoy barista-quality drinks right at home.

To buy: $99 (originally $179); amazon.com

Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo Coffee and Espresso Machine with Aeroccino by De'Longhi

With this dynamic machine you’ll get everything featured in the popular Vertuo model, plus a variety of Vertuo capsules and the easy-to-use Aeroccino three-milk frother designed for making cappuccinos and lattes.

To buy: $189 (originally $249); amazon.com

Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine by De'Longhi

Though it may be small, the Inissia whips up rich and flavorful drinks fast. In just 25 seconds, the hot water is ready to craft a variety of tasty treats in two sizes that can be served hot or over ice.

To buy: $108 (originally $149); amazon.com

Nespresso Pixie Original Espresso Machine by Breville

Save precious countertop space with this compact Nespresso machine from Breville, which makes espresso and coffee drinks in two sizes. The system heats up in just 25 seconds and after nine minutes, the gadget will automatically turn off to save on energy consumption.

To buy: $156 (originally $230); amazon.com

Nespresso Essenza Mini Original Espresso Machine by Breville

Those with a smaller budget and living space will appreciate this affordable and compact machine, which is Breville’s smallest Nespresso machine to date. It’s fast too — heating up in just 30 seconds — and weighs less than five pounds. Use it to make all of your favorite Nespresso drinks, which you can serve hot or over ice.

To buy: $108 (originally $150); amazon.com