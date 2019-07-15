These Prime Day KitchenAid Deals Won't Last Long: Here's What to Buy
Now is the time to scoop up excellent deals on mixers and attachments.
Prime Day 2019 continues and so do the big name brand deals. KitchenAid has just released graet discounts on some their most popular items (stand mixers, anyone?) and we combed through the offerings to see what's best to buy today. Amazon usually has great deals on mixers (in certain colors) year-round but the lightning deals section has proven to offer a few great deals (if you can get there fast enough). Some of the best KitchenAid mixer attachments are on sale, as well as some of the most popular stand mixer colors, and the much-loved giant cold brew maker. See below for some of the best KitchenAid deals to take advantage of now.
KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, White, $200 (originally $270) at amazon.com
KitchenAid Limited Edition Queen of Hearts Stand Mixer, Passion Red, $300 (originally $400) at amazon.com
KitchenAid Sifter + Scale Attachment, $70 (originally $170) at amazon.com
KitchenAid Gourmet Pasta Press Attachment, $116 (originally $190) at amazon.com
KitchenAid Spiralizer Plus Attachment with Peel, Core and Slice, $90 (originally $150) at amazon.com
KitchenAid Cold Brew Coffee Maker, 28 ounce, $70 (originally $100) at amazon.com
KitchenAid 9-Speed Digital Hand Mixer with Turbo Beater and Pro Whisk, $60 (originally $110) at amazon.com
KitchenAid KKFTR16SL 16 Piece Classic Forged Series Triple Rivet Cutlery Set, $85 (originally $140) at amazon.com
KitchenAid KHB2351CU 3-Speed Hand Blender, $50 (originally $80) at amazon.com