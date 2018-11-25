The Best Amazon Cyber Week Deals for Your Kitchen

This year's Black Friday deals may be ending but Cyber Week has just begun, and deals are in full force for the holidays over at Amazon. Everything you need for baking holiday treats, making the perfect morning coffee, or whipping up homemade pizza is ripe for the taking (not to mention big discounts on all of Amazon’s home tech like the Echo Spot and the Echo Show). Cyber Week deals will run through December 1st, but will only last as long as supplies do. Read on for the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals on kitchen tech and cookware.

Crock-pot Slow Cooker, 7 Quart, $48 (originally $70) at amazon.com

Calphalon Self-Sharpening 15-piece Knife Block Set, $165 (originally $220) at amazon.com

Zojirushi Fresh Brew Coffee Maker, $88 (originally $190) at amazon.com

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker, $100 (originally $199) at amazon.com

Taylor Precision Products Digital Food Scale, $14 (originally $24) at amazon.com

Shun DM0706 Classic 8-Inch Chef's Knife, $100 (originally $175) at amazon.com

Nespresso Expert Espresso Machine, $198 (originally $329) at amazon.com

Mr. Coffee Automatic Burr Mill Grinder, $32 (originally $52) at amazon.com

AmazonBasics Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Pizza Pan, $20 (originally $30) at amazon.com

Breville Motorized Citrus Press, $161 (originally $240) at amazon.com

Calphalon Spring Form Pan, 9-inch, $20 (originally $30) at amazon.com

Staub Cast Iron Round Cocotte, 4-Quart, $100 (originally $285) at amazon.com

OXO On Cordless Glass Electric Kettle, $64 (originally $90) at amazon.com

Oster Pro 1200 Blender with Glass Jar, Smoothie Cup & Food Processor Attachment, $65 (originally $90) at amazon.com

All-new Echo Show (2nd Gen), $180 (originally $230) at amazon.co