The Best Amazon Cyber Week Deals for Your Kitchen

Stock up on the best kitchen gifts and gadgets this holiday season.
This year's Black Friday deals may be ending but Cyber Week has just begun, and deals are in full force for the holidays over at Amazon. Everything you need for baking holiday treats, making the perfect morning coffee, or whipping up homemade pizza is ripe for the taking (not to mention big discounts on all of Amazon’s home tech like the Echo Spot and the Echo Show). Cyber Week deals will run through December 1st, but will only last as long as supplies do. Read on for the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals on kitchen tech and cookware.
Crock-pot Slow Cooker, 7 Quart, $48 (originally $70) at amazon.com
Calphalon Self-Sharpening 15-piece Knife Block Set, $165 (originally $220) at amazon.com
Zojirushi Fresh Brew Coffee Maker, $88 (originally $190) at amazon.com
Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker, $100 (originally $199) at amazon.com
Taylor Precision Products Digital Food Scale, $14 (originally $24) at amazon.com
Shun DM0706 Classic 8-Inch Chef's Knife, $100 (originally $175) at amazon.com
Nespresso Expert Espresso Machine, $198 (originally $329) at amazon.com
Mr. Coffee Automatic Burr Mill Grinder, $32 (originally $52) at amazon.com
AmazonBasics Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Pizza Pan, $20 (originally $30) at amazon.com
Breville Motorized Citrus Press, $161 (originally $240) at amazon.com
Calphalon Spring Form Pan, 9-inch, $20 (originally $30) at amazon.com
Staub Cast Iron Round Cocotte, 4-Quart, $100 (originally $285) at amazon.com
OXO On Cordless Glass Electric Kettle, $64 (originally $90) at amazon.com
Oster Pro 1200 Blender with Glass Jar, Smoothie Cup & Food Processor Attachment, $65 (originally $90) at amazon.com
All-new Echo Show (2nd Gen), $180 (originally $230) at amazon.co