Amazon Launches Black Friday KitchenAid Deals a Month Early

Thanksgiving may be three weeks away, but Black Friday mania has already descended upon us. Target just announced major discounts on kitchen gadgets like the beloved Instant Pot DUO60 (it's currently $69.95, down from $99.95, plus you get a $10 gift card), while Walmart is rolling out Black Friday-adjacent deals on a daily basis (today's include Apple AirPods for $144.98). And now, Amazon has joined the fray with some super-early holiday discounts of its own.

Starting today, the e-commerce giant is offering six-quart KitchenAid stand mixers for $209. Important: the deal only applies to "Empire Red" mixers (pictured above)—the black and silver versions are still $449.99. Also important: this particular model has enough capacity to make 13 dozen cookies, which is super convenient if you're planning on having lots of people over for the holidays (or if you love giving out baked goods as gifts). It comes with a powerknead spiral dough hook (perfect for yeast bread dough), flat beater (if you plan on mixing up cake batter), and stainless steel wire whip (great for prepping fluffy frostings and whipped cream). You can also pick up extra attachments separately, like a (highly-reviewed) pasta roller and cutter, or a pouring shield to prevent ingredients from splattering.

If you're really committed to an all stainless steel kitchen, Target also has a deal on a silver, five-quart KitchenAid stand mixer (it's $359.99, down from $449.99) through this Saturday, November 3. This one can only make nine dozen cookies at a time, though, and there are ten optional attachments you can buy separately, rather than 15. And if you're looking to splurge on a full-price stand mixer, KitchenAid recently unveiled a new "Misty Blue" shade and a slightly tweaked, retro-inspired design, in honor of the brand's 100th anniversary.