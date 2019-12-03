Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals Is Here! These Are 7 Kitchen Finds Worth Buying

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

With Christmas just weeks away, we’re officially in the gift-getting season. But don’t sweat if you missed scooping up presents during Black Friday or Cyber Monday. There are still incredible sales to shop for the holidays, thanks to Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals.

From now until December 14, the retail giant is rolling out savings across every category on its site, from tech and toys to fashion and food. And whether you’re looking for an Instant Pot to help with meal prep or a sous vide for kitchen experiments, it’s the perfect time to grab great tools for your favorite home cook.

Like last year, Amazon will release sales each night at midnight PT, with each day offering a different theme (like home improvement, kitchen goods, and gaming). The retailer hasn’t shared its list of categories yet, but we’ve already found tons of markdowns you can shop right now.

Before we point you to the deals, make sure you’re an Amazon Prime member. While some sales are open to everyone, this year the company is offering exclusive discounts to members only. Not ready to commit? Start with the Amazon Prime 30-Day Trial and gain access to all the discounts. If you end up loving it, it’s just $13 a month (and you can cancel at any time).

Best Kitchen Finds from Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals

Now, for those smart savings! We’ve combed through the best kitchen stuff included in the 12 Days of Deals, from Instant Pots to food savers, and picked seven of our favorites. We’ll make sure to update this page as more deals drop, but add any you love to your cart before they disappear!

Instant Pot 60 DUO Plus 6 Qt 9-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure: 50% off

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: $65 (originally $120); amazon.com

Instant Pot Smart WiFi 8-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker: 40% off

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: $90 (originally $150); amazon.com

Mercer Culinary 3-Inch Paring Knife: 65% off

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: $3.50 (originally $10); amazon.com

All-Clad D3 Stainless Steel Frying pan cookware set: 30% off

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: $154 (originally $220); amazon.com

ChefSofi Mortar and Pestle Set: 37% off

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: $24 (originally $38); amazon.com

Foodsaver Machine for Food Preservation with Bags and Rolls Starter Kit: 38% off

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: $50 (originally $80); amazon.com

Instant Accu Slim Sous Vide, Precision Cooker: 31% off

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: $55 (originally $80); amazon.com