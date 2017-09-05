Alton Brown Officially Confirms the Return of 'Good Eats'

After a summer of teasing foodies and fans, Cutthroat Kitchen and Iron Chef Gauntlet host Alton Brown has officially announced the return of the critically acclaimed series Good Eats.

"We're bringing it back, we're restarting it, we're getting the band back together!" Brown shouted to a crowd of screaming fans during "Good Eats… the Panel," a discussion with the series' host and the other Eats creatives held this past Sunday at Dragon Con, an annual comic and pop culture convention in downtown Atlanta, Georgia.

@altonbrown said we had to record this announcement and post it so here it is! @DragonCon pic.twitter.com/4BuBPfyg9X — Nick Main (@TheNickmaster21) September 3, 2017

Titled Return of the Eats, the new half-hour series is slated to premiere sometime next year on the Food Network, Good Eats' original home before it switched to the Cooking Channel for its final season in 2012. Fans of the show's original cast and creative team will be pleased to know that many of those original faces are set to return alongside Brown, including production designer Todd Bailey, actress Vickie Eng, actor Bart Hansard, actress Widdi Turner, actor Lucky Yates, and production assistant and jack of all trades Jim Pace.

The new series is expected to follow much of the same format as its predecessor, taking viewers on a 30-minute trip through the technique, history, science, and even anthropology behind some of our favorite dishes while debunking myths about and finding the best cookware for others.

Beyond that though, Brown and the rest of his Eats crew will be filming additional scenes, which the Return of the Eats host confirmed will be "injected into each show for streaming." Fans interested in learning even more about whatever theme or topic Alton and his band have chosen for that week can catch the bonus content through extended episodes on Food Network's streaming services.

"If you watch it online, you'll see an even better show," Brown told the crowd before joking, that "the only problem we have to work out is that well, essentially in order to make room for the show on Food Network, we're gonna have to cut [Guy Fieri's] Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives down to seven and a half hours a day."

During its initial run between 1999 and 2012, Good Eats fans were captivated by the series' unique approach to filming, cooking and discussing popular dishes from around the world. Its distinctive humor, pop culture homages, visual style, and shooting technique—actors playing characters to help tell the story behind the food while cameras danced between still shots inside and around various kitchen equipment—earned it a Peabody Award in 2006

While speaking on the panel, the Return of the Eats cast and crew, revealed that that signature style was driven by a goal to incorporate at least one new technique or shot in every episode. For Brown, it was important to "make Good Eats visually interesting and pack it full of good information" that would make viewers "watch Good Eats more than once."

As of now, it remains unclear just how much longer viewers will have to wait for new episodes, but it is clear that cast, crew, and fans are more than ready for the show's long-awaited return.