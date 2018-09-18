Alton Brown's 'Good Eats: Reloaded' Will Premiere in October

Before the glut of food television we’re currently devouring came into existence (we’re talking two entire food-themed TV channels and an ever-growing number of Netflix food series), cable television graced us with a single Food Network which took the success of public television’s “chefs making recipes on camera” and ran with it 24/7. Of the network's many standout, star-making series like Emeril Live! and Rachael Ray's 30 Minute Meals, Alton Brown’s Good Eats certainly deserves a place on food television's Mount Rushmore.

In the vein of Bill Nye the Science Guy, Brown didn’t just show viewers how to cook, he put the why and how of cooking and science into context with skits, metaphors, and pop culture parodies. With each episode taking on a different ingredient or technique, the result was a condensed workshop that handed would-be-cooks the tools they’d need (no “unitaskers,” tough) to succeed in the kitchen, and a series worth rewatching over and over again.

But while you might be content to leave your fond memories of Good Eats—which premiered back in 1999—as they are and enjoy the reruns from time to time, your outlook differs greatly from the series’ creator. Earlier this year, Brown—who also hosts Iron Chef America and Cutthroat Kitchen—announced he’d be going back into the 14-season deep Good Eats vault and reworking some classic episodes with updates and fixes he wishes he’d made the first time around. Today, Cooking Channel revealed that the revamped series, titled Good Eats: Reloaded, will premiere Monday, October 15 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on the network.

“Recording artists remaster albums, directors re-cut films, classic buildings are renovated and now, I'm finally getting a chance to update some classic Good Eats episodes,” Brown said in a statement. “We went in only expecting to replace about 30% of the shows, but ended up doing more…a whole lot more!”

But Good Eats: Reloaded is only a taste of future Eats to come. Brown is also working on a new series of Good Eats episodes set to hit the show's original home, Food Network, in the near future.