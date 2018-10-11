SF Powerhouse Daniel Patterson Opens Alta Adams in Los Angeles

Daniel Patterson’s Alta Group is known for its restaurants across the Bay Area—from fine-dining classics like Coi in San Francisco to hot newcomers like Dyafa in Oakland—but the group is now expanding its reach to Southern California. On Thursday, October 11, Alta Group is opening its first-ever restaurant in Los Angeles proper: Alta Adams in the city’s West Adams neighborhood.

Patterson, who was a Food & Wine Best New Chef in 1997, isn’t coming to L.A. without any experience in the city, though. In 2016, he teamed up with another Best New Chef alum from the class of 2010, L.A. legend Roy Choi, to open LocoL, a quick-service concept that worked to bring healthy, affordable food to Watts—a neighborhood that largely lacks fresh and nutritious options. While LocoL moved from brick-and-mortars to a full-time catering business this past August, its values seem to live on with the opening of Alta Adams.

Chef Keith Corbin, a Watts native who began working with Alta Group during the opening of LocoL, will be leading the Alta Adams kitchen. According to a press release, Corbin’s cooking will connect West African cuisine with California flavors, offering the chef’s personal interpretation of soul food. Think pigs foot and vegetable salad and candied yam gratin with spiced cashews.

As for the bar program, beverage director Aaron Paul will be focusing on California producers and local ingredients with cocktails such as The Lunchbox, made with butter-washed whiskey, huckleberry, and peanuts.

Andrea D’Agosto

The new restaurant, located right next door to the already-open Adams Coffee Shop, is designed to “bring people together in the community.” Food and drink aside, that goal can be seen within the space itself, which has been decorated by local artists as well as curated pieces from Band of Vices, an art gallery nearby.

Like all of Patterson’s restaurants, Alta Adams is “dedicated to cultivating an equitable environment that celebrates inclusivity and empowers rising culinary talent, while serving delicious food that brings communities together.”

Alta Adams is currently accepting reservations for dinner.

Alta Adams,