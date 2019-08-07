The Most Allergy-Friendly Bakeries and Ice Cream Shops, According to AllergyEats

Image zoom Seksak Kerdkanno / EyeEm/Getty Images

Last month, PETA unveiled its inaugural list of the most vegan-friendly ice cream chains. It’s a handy guide on where to find non-dairy treats, but at the same time, the ability to score vegan options isn’t life or death. In that department, turn to AllergyEats. The self-proclaimed “leading guide to allergy-friendly restaurants across the United States” has just made it easier for people with allergies to fulfill their sugar fix, releasing its first-ever list of the “Top Allergy-Friendly Sweets Shops in America.”

In total, 15 shops – covering locations from coast-to-coast – made the list of the “the top-rated bakeries and ice cream shops in the country to find an allergy-friendly treat” as determined by the site’s users. As AllergyEats points out, sweets can be especially troublesome to those worried about allergic reactions thanks to the prevalence of ingredients like peanuts and tree nuts.

Here’s the full list:

1. Starry Lane Bakery (San Diego, CA)

2. Annie May’s Sweet Café (Louisville, KY)

3. Holy Donut (Portland, ME)

4. Sticky Fingers Sweets & Eats (Washington, DC)

5. Dee’s One Smart Cookie (Glastonbury, CT)

6. Jennifer Lee’s Gourmet Bakery (Boston, MA)

7. Blacker’s Bakeshop (Newton, MA)

8. A La Mode Shoppe (New York, NY)

9. Super Sundaes Ice Cream (Hillsborough, NJ)

10. YoYo Donuts & Coffee Bar (Minnetonka, MN)

11. Tipping Cow (Somerville, MA)

12. Sweet Theory Baking Co (Jacksonville, FL)

13. Twist Bakery & Café (Millis, MA)

14. Baked By Yael (Washington, DC)

15. Sensitive Sweets (Fountain Valley, CA)

So what did it take to land a spot (besides good user ratings)? The top-ranked Starry Lane Bakery says on its website that all of its products “are made on-site in a dedicated facility that is free of gluten, soy, dairy, eggs, tree nuts, peanuts, fish, and shellfish, as well as being free of all artificial food dyes.” Other shops aren’t necessarily as hardcore, but still offer plenty of allergen-free options: For instance, Super Sundaes Ice Cream is known for selling non-dairy Tofutti alongside its standard ice cream, and has plenty of peanut-free and gluten-free options as well.

“AllergyEats congratulates and thanks the bakeries and ice cream shops on this list for their efforts and the dedication they’ve shown to the food allergy community,” Paul Antico, AllergyEats’ founder and CEO, said in the announcement. “Access to safer treats is appreciated by the food allergy community, many of whom can walk into one of the sweets shops on this list and have their first cupcake or their first ice cream ever.”

Though this is AllergyEats first list focused on sweet shops, they’ve released similar lists in the past including their annual ranking of the most allergy-friendly restaurant chains in America. You can find more info on their website.