All Daniel Boulud Restaurants to Eliminate Straws

Daniel Boulud is the latest restaurant industry powerhouse to join the No Straws movement, announcing on Wednesday that plastic straws will be eliminated from all of his restaurants, including DANIEL, Boulud Sud, Bar Boulud, Café Boulud, and DBGB Kitchen & Bar.

Starting on July 1, all of Boulud's restaurants—and other restaurants in the Dinex Group—will begin implementing the no-straws policy.

“Plastic straws are used by guests for less than an hour and then they persist in our environment for decades,” said Brett Tausi, CEO of Dinex Group, in a press release announcing the news. The release also cited a statistic from Ecocycle.org that Americans use over 500 million plastic straws every day, and that "it is projected that by the year 2050 there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish."

There could soon be a city-wide ban on straws, as New York City councilman Rafael Espinal Jr. recently introduced a bill proposing a ban. Oakland and Berkeley are considering similar legislation.

The movement to reduce the use of plastic straws has gained steam around the globe, too. In May, the European Union proposed a ban on plastics—in particular utensils and straws. If it passes, the ban would be the first major move by a world power to help curb the use of plastic. In the U.K., McDonald's will begin phasing out straws, and as of June, the fast-food restaurant has begun testing non-plastic straws in the U.S.

Over the past few months, several cities have passed bans to eliminate straws—Vancouver's plastic straw ban, for example, will begin in the fall.