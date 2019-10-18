PSA: You Can Get Top-Rated All-Clad Cookware for Up to 45% Off Right Now

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

When it comes to luxury cookware, a few brands come to mind: Le Creuset, KitchenAid, Staub, Mauviel… the list goes on. And one of the most coveted cookware lines is All-Clad’s top-notch pans and kitchen appliances. The brand is beloved by professional chefs, including Per Se’s Thomas Keller, and for good reason—the entire line is durable, versatile, and consistent. It also doesn’t hurt that they look so darn sleek.

However, that quality can come at a cost. The brand’s signature three-ply fry pan can retail for more than a hundred dollars. And while we fully support thoughtful investment pieces, we’re also all about a smart deal.

Thankfully, those looking to add All-Clad’s stellar pots and pans to their kitchen are in luck: Nearly all of All-Clad’s best-sellers are on sale for up to 45% off on Nordstrom. Whether you’re looking to invest in a sous-vide immersion circulator to take the guesswork out of cooking, or gift a stainless steel frying pan for the upcoming holidays, you’ll find great deals on Nordstrom. We don’t know how long this sale will last, so hurry and check out some of our favorites from the sale below.

(Psst—Sur La Table is also offering its own sale on All-Clad, so there really is no excuse for putting off adding All-Clad to your kitchen any longer!)

All-Clad 8-Inch & 10-Inch Hard Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Fry Pan Set

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

There’s maybe no kitchen staple more useful than a frypan, and All-Clad’s HA1 Nonstick Fry Pan Set is a great entry point for any cook. The pans are PFOA-free, dishwasher-safe, and heat-resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit—perfect for stove-to-oven recipes.

To buy: $60 (originally $90); nordstrom.com

All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized 3.5-Quart Nonstick Saucepan with Lid

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

The high sides and small surface area of this pan make it ideal for cooking sauces and heating liquids, while its lid prevents evaporation.

To buy: $80 (originally $115); nordstrom.com

All-Clad 4-Quart Stainless Steel Weeknight Pan

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

The name says it all–this stainless steel pan is absolutely perfect for post 9-to-5 cooking. Not only is it oven and broiler-safe, its performs just as well on an induction stovetop as a traditional gas stove. The long handle means you won’t suffer any burns even when the pan is hot. And did we mention that this pan simply looks gorgeous? Perfect for any household.

To buy: $180 (originally $250); nordstrom.com

All-Clad Large Stainless Steel Roasting Pan & Roaster Rack

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

Thanksgiving is almost upon us, and what would this holiday be without a delicious turkey roasting in the oven? All-Clad’s large-sized roasting pan and roaster rack means your turkey will have more than enough room to get a golden crispy skin. And the pan itself is stovetop-safe, so making gravy straight on the pan has never been easier.

To buy: $180 (originally $260); nordstrom.com

All-Clad Sous Vide Immersion Circulator

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

Sous vide cooking warms water to a constant temperature over a long period of time, meaning that the cooking progress is controlled and never rushed. All-Clad’s stainless steel sous vide immersion circulator ensures precise cooking temperature within 0.1 degree accuracy, and the quiet design almost makes you forget it’s there. The result? Soft and tender steak, chicken, pork, and fish, every time.

To buy: $200 (originally $300); nordstrom.com

All-Clad 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

With two fry pans, two saucepans, a 3-quart sauté pan, a 8-quart stockpot, and four lids, this set is the ultimate collection to complete a kitchen. Every piece carries the excellent quality that comes with the All-Clad name, and are all oven safe up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. The set is compatible with gas, induction, ceramic, halogen, grill, oven, and electric heat sources, and the stylish design makes it perfect for holiday gifting.

To buy: $700 (originally $1,290); nordstrom.com