Alison Roman Shared Her Favorite No-Fuss Hosting Must-Haves—and They’re All on Amazon

Whether you’re hosting a sit-down holiday dinner or a blow-out to ring in 2020, it can be overwhelming to plan the particulars. But rather than stress about the perfect show-stopping main or who sits next to whom, acclaimed cookbook writer and social-media savant Alison Roman thinks your dinner parties should be, you know, fun.

In her newest cookbook, Nothing Fancy, Roman makes that clear: “It’s not entertaining. It’s having people over.” Her laid-back guide to gatherings large and small includes straightforward (yet impressive!) recipes that lean on well-known ingredients reimagined in inventive and tasty ways. And, of course, she has clever tips about how to create an approachable and party-ready space, too.

Roman has partnered with Amazon to share her favorite hosting and cooking must-haves in the spirit of Nothing Fancy. From the perfect tools to craft a cocktail to warm and inviting touches that set the scene, Roman’s selections include a variety of both practical and whimsical finds.

No matter if you’re looking for a whole new serving set or something small for your table, this hand-picked list is the perfect place to find inspiration for holiday hosting. We combed through her hundreds of recommendations and picked out nine of our favorites. Scroll down to check them out, and head here to see all of Roman’s holiday party picks.

Certified International Artisan Round Platter

Inspired by hand-thrown pottery, this serving platter has subtle speckles and a neutral edge to give it a warm, rustic look.

To buy: $28 (originally $35); amazon.com

Brass Gold Metal Taper Candle Holders

Add a finishing touch to your mantle or holiday table with this trio of warm brass candle holders.

To buy: $49; amazon.com

Sharecook 20-Piece Matte Gold Silverware Set

Timeless matte gold will instantly upgrade any gathering.

To buy: $55 (originally $70); amazon.com

JEmarble Pastry Board

This heavy-duty beauty not only keeps your pastry dough soft and cool, but it also doubles as a stunning cheese board.

To buy: $33; amazon.com

Delling Geometric 8-Ounce Porcelain Ramekins

Start off with soup or finish with blistered creme brulée in one of these adorable ramekins.

To buy: $17; amazon.com

Sagaform Wine Carafe with Oak Stopper

Large enough for a bottle of wine, this carafe is the chicest way to serve your favorite vintage.

To buy: $37 (originally $50); amazon.com

Luna Sundara Palo Santo Smudging Sticks

Light one of these before guests arrive and your space will smell of clean, sweet Palo Santo all party long.

To buy: $13; amazon.com

Caldo Linen Dinner Napkins

Both soft and durable, these linen napkins are naturally stain-resistant.

To buy: $30; amazon.com

Boston Shaker 4-Piece Cocktail Making Set

Shake up your same old routine with this attractive cocktail set.

To buy: $17; amazon.com