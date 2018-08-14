Aldi's Wine Advent Calendar Is Finally Coming to the U.S.

Christmas is a holiday filled with anticipation, from festively wrapped gift boxes piquing your curiosity to counting down the days before you can tear into your annual haul of presents. (Of course, it's the season of giving, I should note.) One way to bide your time from December 1 onward is to get yourself an advent calendar, giving you a tiny door to open each day leading up to the 25th, and preferably one that offers up tasty treats inside, too. I've seen all kinds of these yuletide accessories filled with food and drink alike, from the classic chocolate, to beer to tea to jerky to whiskey—even Pringles.

While those calendars all do their part to make the season merry and bright, one advent calendar has eluded Americans. Aldi, the Germany-based grocery chain with a passionate following, introduced a wine advent calendar last year, but sadly the item wasn't sold in U.S. locations. That all changes this winter, as Aldi will finally introduce the wine advent calendar stateside with a fitting companion: a cheese advent calendar.

The wine calendar contains 24 miniature bottles of red, white, and bubbly varieties including Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc, Merlot, Shiraz, Malbec, and blends. According to the European version from last year, the box contained the equivalent of six full-size bottles of wine, surely enough to keep you caroling to Christmas morning. Similarly, the cheese calendar will supply you 24 different morsels of cheese (adding up to about one pound) to sample each day leading up to December 25.

Courtesy of Aldi

A representative from Aldi tells me both advent calendars will hit stores in the U.S. on November 7 for a limited time and in limited supply, so plan ahead. The wine calendar will retail for $69.99 while the cheese version will sell for $12.99. Sounds like for about 85 bucks you've got two perfectly paired gifts to give yourself this holiday season.