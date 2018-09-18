Aldi Teams with Instacart for Delivery Nationwide

Germany-based supermarket Aldi has certainly solidified its status in the U.S. as a cult-favorite grocery chain over the past few years (couples even take their engagement photos there, after all). But as the brand expands, that "cult" following now spans 35 states and counting. Needless to say, with its variety of house-brand snacks, award-winning wines, and kitschy homewares to choose from, the demand for Aldi is certainly out there. And now the company's U.S. operation had officially added one more way to supply it. Today, Aldi announced that it will offer delivery from most of its 1,800 stateside stores via online grocery app Instacart.

According to a statement, Instacart shopping and delivery service begins rolling out today and will reach approximately 80 percent of all Aldi stores at the end of this year, with most areas up and running by Thanksgiving (just in time to save you from lugging home the makings of an entire turkey dinner yourself). After a successful test-run in Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Chicago, Aldi will begin expanding the delivery program to 5,000 new zip codes today and soon offer the service in 75 major markets like San Diego, New York City, Miami, Raleigh, and Minneapolis. An Aldi representative told Food & Wine that 80 percent figure will grow as Instacart's infrastructure allows.

Shoppers can access the full slate of Aldi products, including fresh produce and pantry items at instacart.com/aldi or by downloading the Instacart app. Instacart’s network of shoppers and drivers will be able to provide customers with their groceries in as little as an hour, but the app also allows for pre-shopping online with delivery scheduled up to a week later. Fees typically apply, and gratuity for your shopper is not included. (Unfortunately, an Aldi representative informed Food & Wine that booze delivery isn't included, so you'll still need to swing by yourself to snag your very own wine advent calendar.)

To celebrate the collaboration, first-time Instacart users can receive $10 off their first three Aldi orders of $35 or more by using the code "ALDILOVE" at checkout.