Alcohol Will Be Sold at Disneyland for First Time Ever in New 'Star Wars' Cantina

For the first time in Disneyland's 63-year existence, booze will be available to exhausted adult visitors. Oga's Cantina, at the new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attraction, will be completed in 2019, and the bar will serve alcoholic beverages, like a real-life bar.

"Oga’s Cantina is the kind of establishment that attracts some of the most interesting and disreputable characters in the galaxy," the Disney Parks statement reads. "And you never know when a stormtrooper or a familiar face will show up. Patrons of the cantina come from across the galaxy to sample the famous concoctions created with exotic ingredients using 'otherworldly' methods, served in unique vessels. With choices for kids and libations for adults, the cantina will make for a great stop!"

A representative for Disney confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter that the somewhat ambiguous phrasing of "libations for adults" does, in fact, mean alcoholic beverages.

"The hottest trend today in parks and attractions across the country is the inclusion of unique, specialty, craft and themed beverages," said Ken Whiting, a member of the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions' board of directors, to THR. "Oga’s Cantina in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will take that to the next level.”

Galaxy's Edge, which is a sizable 14-acre area, began construction in 2016. Oga's Cantina, run by "an intriguing alien proprietor, Oga Garra," will serve as "a smugglers’ safe haven and a popular stopping point for those seeking to avoid the authorities, you can bet that the cantina has a story or two to tell."

There will also be music, "provided courtesy of RX-24, the former StarSpeeder 3000 pilot droid we first met in Star Tours, who has re-envisioned himself as the cantina’s DJ," reads the Disney Parks announcement.