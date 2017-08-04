Alan Cumming's Cabaret Club Set to Open in New York's East Village

Alan Cumming, Scottish actor and (now) club owner has teamed up with one of the East Village’s most iconic nightlife spots, Eastern Bloc to open his new cabaret club, (in)appropriately named Club Cumming.

Cumming announced plans to open a cabaret club—he’s experienced in this type of performance; his Alan Cumming Sings Sappy Songs cabaret show debuted in 2015—back in April, but at that point, Eastern Bloc’s closing date was still up in the air. However, the East Village news blog EV Grieve announced today that Eastern Bloc would officially be shuttering on August 6th after 12 years in the neighborhood.

The first Club Cumming was a pop-up show in the actor's dressing room during an off-Broadway production of Cabaret in which he played the role of Emcee (he won a Tony award for the same role in 1998). At the time of the revival, Cumming invited his celebrity friends to hang out, drink Campari, and eat off signature dishes he created through a collaboration with Fishs Eddy.

As part of the initial announcement in April, a representative for Cumming said that the actor hopes that the new club will be “a home for everyone of all ages, all genders, all sexualities, who all enjoy letting go and making some mischief. No judgments, no attitude, no rules, except kindness, acceptance and fun.”

As Eastern Bloc was a haven for the neighborhood’s LGBTQ community, so will Club Cumming intend to be a similar safe haven for patrons. The club will feature live music, readings, and performances. Club promoter Daniel Nardicio, who is working with Cumming on the project, explained the new concept thusly in an interview with Out magazine:

"We want to make things more chic, like a Kit Kat Club-style dressing room and a bathroom redone by a major cosmetics firm. And we’ll bring back Reading For Filth, the reading series Brian Butterick did, as well as having all sorts of live performances, like Brian Newman, who’s Lady Gaga’s trumpet player/jazz band leader, and hopefully Amanda Lepore’s CD release party.”

Club Cumming is expected to resurrect the Eastern Bloc space in September.