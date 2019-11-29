Air Fryers Are on Super Sale Right Now—Including the Instant Vortex for $50

Image zoom Walmart

Air fryers are popular for a reason: They are awesome. The kitchen device can cook up mealtime favorites like fries, wings, meatballs, onion rings, and more in no time at all. But the best part is, air fryers use only a fraction of the oil used in traditional fryers, meaning you can make all these snacks just a little bit lighter.

This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, treat yourself or someone you love to the “it” kitchen appliance of the season. Here are five air fryers to put in your cart right now.

Instant Vortex 4-Quart Air Fryer

Want something cooked quickly? Get the Instant Air Fryer. The latest generation product comes with four built-in Smart Programs to help chefs of all skill levels air fry, roast, bake, and reheat items. The device also comes with touch control, making it easy to use and even easier to understand.

To buy: $49 (originally $99); walmart.com

GoWISE Deluxe Electric Air Fryer

Got a bigger crew to feed? Grab the GoWise 12.7-quart air fryer. The device can fit a dozen wings (or more) and all the french fries you’d ever need, but it’s still compact enough to fit on your counter. The air fryer also comes with plenty of optional accessories, which can help home cooks up their frying game.

To buy: $124 (originally $141); amazon.com

Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 4-qt. Air Fryer

The Ninja Foodi may be the only device you need in your kitchen. Seriously, this puppy does it all, including cook, bake, grill, fry, and defrost in a snap. According to Ninja, its system can take food from frozen to char-grilled in 25 minutes flat.

To buy: $170 (originally $230); amazon.com

Black & Decker Crisp N' Bake Air Fry 4 Slice Toaster

For a more retro look, pick up the Black & Decker Crisp N’ Back Air Fry. The system uses circular hot air to bake and crisp fried foods with little to no oil. Use the device to defrost items or leave them in a little longer to cook all the way through.

To buy: $40 (originally $85); macys.com

Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven

The Cuisinart Air Fryer brings a little bit of luxury to your countertop. The device works as a traditional oven, a combination of convection and air fryer. It also comes with a three-pound capacity, making it easy to cook a delightful meal for the entire family right in one device. Plus, it has over 1,800 five-star ratings from shoppers who are obsessed with it—and at 36% off, it’s an even sweeter deal.

To buy: $160 (originally $250); macys.com