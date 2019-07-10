Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston Just Launched Their Own Mezcal Brand

Image zoom Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

If you follow Aaron Paul—aka Jesse Pinkman from AMC’s Breaking Bad—on Instagram, you’ve probably noticed that his recent posts have been a little cryptic. On June 25, he posted a photo of two donkeys, simply captioning it with “soon,” before following up a week ago with a photo of him and Bryan Cranston (Walter White) wading through a river, captioned “even sooner.” The latter sparked hope in Breaking Bad fans, who thought Paul was teasing out news about a reunion or Breaking Bad movie. When he finally broke his silence on Monday afternoon, however, Paul’s announcement did involve a collaboration with Cranston … but instead of more Breaking Bad content, it's mezcal.

“Three years ago we sat in a sushi bar in New York. Talking about life and what we could possibly do down the road together,” Paul wrote on Instagram. “We had the time of our lives while shooting Breaking Bad and truly built a very special bond. Knowing that we couldn’t share the screen for quite a while—our thoughts turned to a new project. We sipped cocktails and thought about what it should be. The younger one looked at his drink and said, you know what we should do? We should do a really special Mezcal. ”

He goes on to explain that he and Cranston subsequently started traveling to Oaxaca, Mexico to seek out the perfect mezcal, one “so damn good even people who don’t think they like Mezcal will love it.” Eventually, they found it in a tiny village hours away from the center of town. Their chosen name? Dos Hombres, because him and Cranston were just “two guys on a quest,” apparently. The mezcal is now available to order online via the official website—retailing for $58, just in case you're curious—which also gives a little more backstory about Dos Hombres. The mezcal is a “product of multiple generations of proud Mezcal producers from the small village of San Luis del Rio,” made from Espadin agave. Cranston and Paul recommend serving it neat in a snifter or extended glass to allow the mezcal to fully “awake”—as for the taste? You’ll have to be the judge of that.

In other Breaking Bad booze news, it was confirmed earlier this year that a Breaking Bad beer brewed by Dean Norris (Hank Schrader) himself would be hitting the market. Norris calls it “silky perfection” and says there are hidden items all over the bottle for BB fans to find—to learn more, check out our full story.