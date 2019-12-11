7-Eleven Is Selling 150 Cups with Unlimited Free Refills

Image zoom 7-Eleven

"Olive Garden" and "trendsetter" are two phrases you might not expect to see together, but America's most recognizable Italian chain tapped into something when it unveiled the Never Ending Pasta Pass in 2014. It turns out people are willing to pay a large upfront cost if they feel they can get their money's worth with unlimited quantities in the long run. And beyond brand loyalty, the rush to get these limited run deals can make for good publicity—which has led to other brands to attempt to replicate Olive Garden's success including Smash Burger, Red Robbin, and now 7-Eleven.

Today only, 7-Eleven will be selling an extremely small number of limited-edition stainless-steel Tervis tumblers featuring branded artwork for either Slurpee, Big Gulp, or coffee. These tumblers—though nice—don't come cheap: $129 each. But they do include an extremely important perk: unlimited free refills for all of 2020, from January 1 to December 31. The Slurpee and coffee tumbler both hold 20-ounces, while the Big Gulp is 30-ounces in size—and each one is only good for free refills of its corresponding beverage. (But for the record, 7-Eleven says the coffee cup "can be filled with other hot beverages such as hot chocolate and lattes." Sigh of relief.)

"This is a first for 7-Eleven. These limited-edition stainless steel, vacuum insulated cups are a cut above our standard everyday cups and are designed to be collector's items," Rebecca Troutman, 7-Eleven director of ecommerce, said in the announcement. "All of our 7-Eleven beverages have enthusiastic fans who are regulars at our stores—some daily or even several times a day. This is taking limited-edition to the extreme. Only 50 of each design will be sold on our website through the Shop Online button. Once they're gone, they're gone."

You read that right: Only 50 of each cup are being sold, meaning only 150 of these cups are available in total. They go on sale today (December 11) at 12 p.m. ET on 7-Eleven's online shop. My guess is that if you are reading this at any time after 12:01 p.m. ET, you're probably too late.

But once on 7-Eleven's online shop, you'll find plenty of other items to purchase like Slurpee shoes and a Slurpee Christmas ornament (which might explain why they created a promotion that will drive customers to the site!).

Perhaps more importantly, in this age of environmental responsibility, this deal serves as a reminder that you can also buy regular reusable 7-Eleven tumblers and mugs at 7-elevenshop.com all year long (at prices far less than $129). If you're the kind of person who plans to drink at least $129 worth of Slurpees in a year, maybe consider gifting yourself one of these other 7-Eleven tumblers to help feed your cravings in a more environmentally-friendly way.