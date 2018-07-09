Here's How to Get a Free Slurpee at 7-Eleven This Week

Food chains always seem to be looking for an excuse to give customers something for free. Not that we’re complaining, but sometimes these promotions can feel like a bit of a stretch. For instance, National Doughnut Day is a big one, with dozens of places offering up deals, but how many people even know when National Doughnut Day is? (For the record, it was June 1.) And even then, which chain do you go to? It’s safe to assume Dunkin’ Donuts had a deal (and they did), but do you know for sure?

That’s why, in the pantheon of freebie giveaways, few promotions make as much sense as the one that’s coming up on July 11, also written as 7-11…or 7-Eleven. If you happen to walk into a 7-Eleven on 7-11, you should naturally expect to get something special, and thankfully, America’s biggest convenience store chain won't let us down: Simply go to any participating 7-Eleven this Wednesday, July 11, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. and you can get a free small Slurpee while supplies last—no coupon or additional purchase required.

Interestingly enough, though the name 7-Eleven actually stems from a 1946 moniker change meant to reflect what were then the store’s new hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., the now famously 24-hour store also uses July 11 as an opportunity to celebrate the company’s birthday, with this year marking its 91st.

“Free Slurpee Day may be the most anticipated day of the year for millions of 7-Eleven customers and new customers alike,” Raj Kapoor, Senior Vice President of Fresh Food and Proprietary Beverages, said of the annual event that was first started in 2002. However, that popularity comes at a price. 7-Eleven has warned customers to be prepared to wait in lines for their free treat. According to Treasure Coast Newspapers, the chain gives away around 9 million free Slurpees on July 11 each year. That’s a lot of brain freezes.