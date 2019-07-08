7-Eleven Day Is Coming — Here's How to Score Three Free Slurpees

Image zoom 7-Eleven

Summer is in full swing, and if the warm weather hasn't had you reaching for a refreshing frozen treat already, just give it a few days — like, say Thursday, July 11. That's when 7-Eleven convenience stores will celebrate the brand's 92nd birthday by giving away a bunch of the iconic frozen carbonated beverages that have become synonymous with, well, frozen carbonated beverages. Here's how to get a free Slurpee (x3) this week:

On July 11, 2019 (that's 7/11), every customer who visits a 7-Eleven location can grab a free small Slurpee (no purchase necessary) between the hours of 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. while supplies last. This year's featured Slurpee and Slurpee Lite flavors are Blueberry Lemonade and Cherry Limeade, respectively (though you can choose whatever flavor is on-hand). Other deals for the day at participating locations include $1 pizza slices, Cherry Slurpee Cookies, Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders, and Big Bite Hot Dogs (the latter of which will also be just a buck on National Hot Dog Day, July 17). 7-Eleven also created stickers and gifs available on Instagram and Snapchat to help you tag and decorate your 7-Eleven Day selfies with your free drink.

But if you're a 7Rewards member, your free Slurpee bounty doesn't end there: Just scan the available in-app coupon when you drop in for your free Slurpee on July 11 and you'll receive another coupon for one free small Slurpee valid for 30 days starting July 12.

And your final way to score a no-cost Slurpee is with the 7NOW app, which provides delivery of 7-Eleven products not only to your door, but to just about anywhere you might be hanging out via thousands of 7NOW pins which are located at non-addressed areas like parks and beaches. On July 12, you can redeem a free medium Slurpee with any delivery order (plus if you're new to the app, the delivery fee is free on your first three orders).

Find more information and download a $5 coupon for 7-Eleven merch on Amazon (yes, more deals) by visiting www.7-eleven.com/slurpee-7-eleven-day.