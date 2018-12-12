7-Eleven Sells Its Own Brand of Canned Wine

As America's largest convenience store chain, 7-Eleven is synonymous with grabbing things on the go. Now, that applies to wine as well. The chain has announced its first-ever, private-label canned wine — a new product that is fittingly called Roamer.

The canned wine — which comes in two varieties: Chardonnay and rosé — is intended to be picked up in a pinch, and 7-Eleven says that attribute is what inspired the name. "Roamer reflects how we think people will enjoy this new wine — while they're out and attending concerts, picnics or spending a day at the beach," explained Tim Cogil, senior director of private brands. "For wine-lovers, bringing along their favorite beverage requires bringing a bottle, corkscrew and glasses. Now, Roamer wine can share the ice chest with canned beer and soda with no additional wine paraphernalia needed. That's not to say it isn't great to drink at home too! Either way, it's another way 7-Eleven is offering convenience to its customers."

So what can you expect when cracking a can of 7-Eleven wine? The company suggests that the Roamer Syrah-based rosé is "a dry, fruit-driven wine with hints of strawberry and raspberry," resulting in a "crisp, easy-drinking" wine. Meanwhile, the Roamer chardonnay features "an oak influence, with bright tropical and citrus fruits that add to its bright acidity."

For the record, despite being 7-Eleven's first canned wine, it's definitely not the company's first wine. The convenience store brand wants you to remember that its "perennially popular" Yosemite Road wine will be celebrating its 10th anniversary next year. Meanwhile, last year, 7-Eleven added its Trojan Horse Chardonnay and Pinot Grigio wines, the chain's "first to carry vintage dating and California appellations." And then earlier this year, they added Voyager Point Cabernet Sauvignon, Red Blend, and Sauvignon Blanc in an effort to enter "the premium wine market with an affordably priced option." So basically, sure, do all your wine shopping at 7-Eleven, why not?