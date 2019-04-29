7-Eleven Launches Beer Delivery in 18 Cities

7-Eleven has made its mark as a go-to stop for last-minute items, Slurpees (of all sizes), and as a cultural touchstone serving as the name-brand convenience store with a massive domestic and international footprint. So in 2017 when 7-Eleven debuted a delivery app, it was a rather remarkable admission that, while stores exist on corner after corner of American streets, the future was in bringing the store’s candy, chips, and even organic, cold-pressed juices do customer’s doors. But if there’s one category that trumps all others in terms of delivery desirability it’s probably booze. And while there are a few beer, wine, and spirits delivery apps out there already, a massive retailer like 7-Eleven getting in on that action could be a game-changer, which is exactly what the company is doing.

Starting last Friday, 7-Eleven will delivery beer and cider products via its 7Now app to customers in select markets nationwide. A section of the app called “The Beer Necessities” will offer “everything from traditional beers to craft beers and ciders,” according do a statement. “A few that are available for delivery include: Dos Equis, Modelo, Corona, Coors Light, Bud Light, Heineken, Budweiser, Angry Orchard, Stella Artois, Dogfish Head, New Belgium Fat Tire Amber Ale, Brooklyn Defender, Miler Light, Michelob Ultra, Kona Big Wave Golden Ale, Blue Moon New Belgium Voodoo Ranger and more.” That’s more than a few!

Initially, this “nationwide” rollout is limited to 18 markets, which include "New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, San Francisco, Dallas, Austin, Seattle, Chicago, Charlotte and more," according to the brand. (We have requested the full list and will update when we have confirmed the information.) The 7Now app is available in the Google Play and Apple Store.

But 7-Eleven hasn’t completely given up on its brick-and-mortar business. Earlier this year, the company unveiled a concept store in Texas that features a sit-down café, taco joint, kombucha bar and more. Read more about the features of that upscaled 7-Eleven here.