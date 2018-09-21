The Top Bars Around the Globe, According to The World's 50 Best List

Did your fave make the cut?
A website by the name of The World's 50 Best Bars, which is devoted to compiling a yearly list of, well, just that, is gearing up to release its 2018 edition. While the ranking of the world's top drink destinations doesn't officially come out until Wednesday, October 3, they're drumming up excitement by publishing a list of the world's 50 next best bars, or bars 51 through 100.
Backed by UK-based digital media company William Reed, the site employs some strict voting rules. Voters (of which there are 505, from 55 countries) must be drinks writers, bartenders, or "cocktail aficionados" (sure!), and they're required to cast seven votes (a minimun of three bars that they choose must be outside of their country of residence). Each voter must have visited the bar at least once in the past 18 months, and pop-up venues are not eligible.
So, who made the cut? See if your local hangout is on the list, below.
51 Through 60
51. Sober Company, Shanghai, China
52. Jerry Thomas Speakeasy, Rome, Italy
53. Presidente, Buenos Aires, Argentina
54. Quinary, Hong Kong, China
55. The Bamboo Bar At Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok, Thailand
56. ABV, San Francisco, USA
57. The Gibson, London, UK
58. Tippling Club, Singapore
59. Dry Martini, Barcelona, Spain
60. The Broken Shaker, Miami, USA
61 Through 70
61. Panda & Sons, Edinburgh, UK
62. Lobster Bar & Grill, Hong Kong, China
63. Bar Orchard Ginza, Tokyo, Japan
64. Charles H., Seoul, South Korea
65. Bar Trench, Tokyo, Japan
66. Alice Cheongdam, Seoul, South Korea
67. Bramble, Edinburgh, UK
68. Carnaval, Lima, Peru
69. Zuma, Dubai, UAE
70. Bar Raval, Toronto, Canada
71 Through 80
71. Guilhotina, São Paulo, Brazil
72. Untitled, London, UK
73. Danico, Paris, France
74. Amor y Amargo, New York, USA
75. Bulletin Place, Sydney, Australia
76. Gibson, Singapore
77. Mace, New York, USA
78. The Baxter Inn, Sydney, Australia
79. The Bar With No Name, London, UK
80. 1930, Milan, Italy
81 Through 90
81. Anvil, Houston, USA
82. SubAstor, São Paulo, Brazil
83. Aviary, Chicago, USA
84. The Long Island Bar, New York, USA
85. Le Chamber, Seoul, South Korea
86. Frank Bar, São Paulo, Brazil
87. Two Schmucks, Barcelona, Spain
88. Herbs and Rye, Las Vegas, USA
89. Aviary, New York, USA
90. Dr. Stravinski, Barcelona, Spain
91 Through 100
91. Maison Premiere, New York, USA
92. Dirty Dick, Paris, France
93. The Other Room, Singapore
94. Imperial Craft, Tel Aviv, Israel
95. Above Board, Melbourne, Australia
96. PDT, New York, USA
97. Leyenda, New York, USA
98. Hanky Panky, Mexico City, Mexico
99. Nottingham Forest, Milan, Italy
100. Potato Head Beach Club, Bali, Indonesia