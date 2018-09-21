The Top Bars Around the Globe, According to The World's 50 Best List

A website by the name of The World's 50 Best Bars, which is devoted to compiling a yearly list of, well, just that, is gearing up to release its 2018 edition. While the ranking of the world's top drink destinations doesn't officially come out until Wednesday, October 3, they're drumming up excitement by publishing a list of the world's 50 next best bars, or bars 51 through 100.

Backed by UK-based digital media company William Reed, the site employs some strict voting rules. Voters (of which there are 505, from 55 countries) must be drinks writers, bartenders, or "cocktail aficionados" (sure!), and they're required to cast seven votes (a minimun of three bars that they choose must be outside of their country of residence). Each voter must have visited the bar at least once in the past 18 months, and pop-up venues are not eligible.

So, who made the cut? See if your local hangout is on the list, below.

51 Through 60

51. Sober Company, Shanghai, China

52. Jerry Thomas Speakeasy, Rome, Italy

53. Presidente, Buenos Aires, Argentina

54. Quinary, Hong Kong, China

55. The Bamboo Bar At Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok, Thailand

56. ABV, San Francisco, USA

57. The Gibson, London, UK

58. Tippling Club, Singapore

59. Dry Martini, Barcelona, Spain

60. The Broken Shaker, Miami, USA

61 Through 70

61. Panda & Sons, Edinburgh, UK

62. Lobster Bar & Grill, Hong Kong, China

63. Bar Orchard Ginza, Tokyo, Japan

64. Charles H., Seoul, South Korea

65. Bar Trench, Tokyo, Japan

66. Alice Cheongdam, Seoul, South Korea

67. Bramble, Edinburgh, UK

68. Carnaval, Lima, Peru

69. Zuma, Dubai, UAE

70. Bar Raval, Toronto, Canada

71 Through 80

71. Guilhotina, São Paulo, Brazil

72. Untitled, London, UK

73. Danico, Paris, France

74. Amor y Amargo, New York, USA

75. Bulletin Place, Sydney, Australia

76. Gibson, Singapore

77. Mace, New York, USA

78. The Baxter Inn, Sydney, Australia

79. The Bar With No Name, London, UK

80. 1930, Milan, Italy

81 Through 90

81. Anvil, Houston, USA

82. SubAstor, São Paulo, Brazil

83. Aviary, Chicago, USA

84. The Long Island Bar, New York, USA

85. Le Chamber, Seoul, South Korea

86. Frank Bar, São Paulo, Brazil

87. Two Schmucks, Barcelona, Spain

88. Herbs and Rye, Las Vegas, USA

89. Aviary, New York, USA

90. Dr. Stravinski, Barcelona, Spain

91 Through 100

91. Maison Premiere, New York, USA

92. Dirty Dick, Paris, France

93. The Other Room, Singapore

94. Imperial Craft, Tel Aviv, Israel

95. Above Board, Melbourne, Australia

96. PDT, New York, USA

97. Leyenda, New York, USA

98. Hanky Panky, Mexico City, Mexico

99. Nottingham Forest, Milan, Italy

100. Potato Head Beach Club, Bali, Indonesia