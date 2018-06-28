Five Outrageous 'Ridiculous Cakes' Creations You Need to See

If there’s one thing people love more than eating cake, it’s watching master cake bakers create wildly imaginative, complex confections draped in fondant. Any time someone makes a cake in the shape of an everyday object—a baseball mitt, or a box of Chinese takeout—people lose their minds. The attention to detail! The sculpting skills! The only logical explanation is that these bakers must be using magic. Okay, they’re probably relying on pure talent, but the results are magical, nonetheless.

One show that reliably showcases some of the coolest cakes ever created is the Food Network’s Ridiculous Cakes (narrated by Alton Brown). The show follows real-life professional bakers as they plan and build over-the-top, one-of-a-kind creations for their clients. Not only do their cakes have multiple tiers, each one must also be hand painted and constructed so that the final design can (literally) stand on its own. Season two of the show premieres on July 9, and we got an exclusive sneak peek at some of the cakes that will be featured on the upcoming episodes. From invading aliens to a Technicolor turtle that seems to float, Ridiculous Cakes might just prove that sometimes dessert really can be too beautiful to eat.

Food Network

On this episode, one of the "cake artists" makes 25 pounds of cake look like it's floating. The turtle's glittering eyes are especially impressive.

Food Network

This UFO-themed cake almost didn't come together because the little green man had trouble standing on its own.

Food Network

Here, one of the bakers attempts to recreate a famous artist.

Food Network

Not only does this cake look like a pinball machine it can actually be played like one, too.

Food Network

This towering tribute to seafood, made for the anniversary of a restaurant, features life-like lobster and gumbo.