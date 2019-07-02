The Only 4th of July Kitchen Sales You Need to Know About

Image zoom Courtesy of Sur La Table

Summer’s biggest holiday is nearly here — and while we prepping our grills and decorating everything red, white, and blue, there’s one Fourth of July celebration we don’t want you to miss: the spectacular sales taking place across our great nation!

Seemingly every retailer is offering deep discounts for Independence Day, from furniture and electronics to (our favorite) kitchen appliances. No matter if you’re looking to stock up your kitchen with big-ticket essentials or stylish tools to transform your cooking, you’re guaranteed to find a great deal.

Because we know you’re itching to get outdoors and away from screens, we’ve combed through all the sales for you. So, without further ado, here are the very best Fourth of July kitchen sales to shop this year.

Sur La Table

This week, Sur La Table has gifted us with huge price cuts on cookware, dinnerware, ice cream makers, and barbecue tools to fulfill our summer needs. Get up to 55% off cookware (like cult-favorite All-Clad), 30% off KitchenAid stand mixers, and up to 75% off picnic-ready melamine dinnerware.

Williams Sonoma

Here’s a hot tip: Get up to 75% off of cookware, baking tools, knives, and more at Williams Sonoma’s All-American Summer event. Plus, take an extra 20% off clearance items by using code JULY. (We’re eyeing this Staub Cast-Iron Essential Oval Oven, now just $120.)

Walmart

From now until July 7, the retail giant is offering can’t-miss discounts in almost every department, including deals on some of our favorite kitchen gadgets and appliances. Get 40% off the roomy 6-quart Instant Pot, now just $59 (originally $100), or save $70 on a gorgeous KitchenAid Deluxe Mixer (a steal at $209).

Macy’s

Cue the fireworks — Macy’s July 4th Sale has major savings all weekend long! Get 20% off sale and clearance cookware and appliances (like this touchscreen air fryer, now 47% off) with promo code FOURTH, from July 2 to 7.

Bloomingdale’s

It’s sale-on-sale season at Bloomingdale’s: take an extra 30% off sale prices and 50% off clearance items. The retailer has tons of cookware finds, like this 16-piece Wusthof Block set that’s now just $300 (originally $661). Shop the deals online until July 6, and in store until July 7.

Anthropologie

In celebration of Independence Day and all things summer, Anthropologie is currently offering an extra 50% off sale prices. Peruse through its gorgeous assortment of cheese boards, tumblers, towels, and more — the discounts are automatically added at checkout!

Bed, Bath, & Beyond

Love freedom? Well, Bed, Bath, & Beyond is giving you the liberty to take up to 50% off in every department.

Target

Shop tons of kitchen deals from now until July 4 at Target, including the SodaStream Sparkling Water Maker.