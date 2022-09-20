Best Bars in U.S. and Bartender of the Year Named By Liquor.com's 2022 Liquor Awards

The inaugural awards includes categories for Best Hotel Bar, Best Neighborhood Bar, and Best New Bar, and more.

By
Jelisa Castrodale
Photo of Jelisa Castrodale
Jelisa Castrodale

Jelisa Castrodale is an acclaimed writer based in the American South who has spent over a decade covering food, culture, travel and sport for publications on both sides of the Atlantic. She has been a staff writer with Food & Wine since 2019.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 20, 2022
2022 Liquor Awards

Liquor.com has announced the winners of its first-ever Liquor Awards, which celebrates and recognizes the bartenders and venues that are taking cocktails, spirits, and hospitality to the next level. The inaugural Liquor Awards are divided into two sections, Excellence in Bars and Holistic Hospitality, and will be awarded to individuals, venues, and organizations in 14 different categories.

"Liquor.com has always strived to create a platform that showcases the incredible folks who power the drinks industry and the meaningful work that they do," Alexis Doctolero, Vice President of Liquor.com, said in a statement. "The Liquor awards are a natural extension of this mission. We believe these winners and finalists represent the people and places that exemplify the best of the American drinks industry today, and we are honored to celebrate them."

Here are the 2022 Liquor Awards honorees:

Excellence in Bars

Best Restaurant Bar

Café La Trova, Miami, FL

Best Hotel Bar

Hey Love, Portland, OR

Best Neighborhood Bar

Ba'sik, Brooklyn, NY

Best Craft Cocktail Bar

Pacific Cocktail Haven, San Francisco, CA

Best New Bar

Happy Accidents, Albuquerque, NM

Best Classic Bar

Clover Club, Brooklyn, NY

Best Spirits Selection

Canon, Seattle, WA

Holistic Hospitality

Expertise in Hospitality

Katana Kitten, New York City

Prioritizing the Planet

Trash Collective

Community Builders

Brown & Balanced

Creating an Inclusive Space

Chris Cabrera

Health and Wellness

Healthy Pour

Bartender of the Year

Masahiro Urushido, Katana Kitten, New York City

And this year's Liquor Legend Award will be presented to Dale DeGroff, the bartender that Anthony Bourdain referred to as "the Oracle, the Yoda, [and] the Walking Buddha of mixology." DeGroff revived cocktail culture during his time tending bar at New York's legendary Rainbow Room, founded the Museum of American Cocktails in New Orleans, and every good bartender you know has a worn-out copy of his first book, The Craft of the Cocktail.

The 2022 Liquor Awards will be presented on Tuesday, September 27 at Crown Shy in Manhattan.

Read more about this year's honorees in the 2022 Liquor Awards digital issue at Liquor.com.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Fall cookbooks
28 Cookbooks and Food Books to Add to Your Shelf This Fall
james beard award
James Beard Foundation Awards 2018: These Are This Year's Winners
Bearded Lady; Connaught Bar; Arnaud's French 75 Bar; Peppermill Lounge; Bacchanal Wine
From St. Louis to London, Our Editors Share Their Favorite Bars — And What Makes Them So Unique
James-Beard-Medal-FT-BLOG0219.jpg
James Beard Awards 2019: Here Are This Year's Winners
James Beard Foundation Award
James Beard Awards 2017: Chef and Restaurant Winners, the Complete List
Top Chef Season 19 Cheftestant portraits
'Top Chef' Houston: Here Are All the Chefs Competing This Season
Card Placeholder Image
Food & Wine Magazine Names Best New Chefs in America 2008
iacp award nominees
The 2018 IACP Award-Winners
james beard award
The 2018 James Beard Award Semifinalists Have Been Announced
The Next Great Food Cities
These Are America's Next Great Food Cities
Best Booze Bottle Gifts
20 Excellent Bottles of Booze to Gift in 2020, According to Bartenders
Manilas
The Best Places to Eat Filipino Food in Every State
Highlands Bar & Grill
The Best Classic Restaurants in Every State
Patrami sandwich from Katz's Delicatessen in New York City
The One Thing You Have to Eat in Every State
Chickpeas and Kale in Spicy Pomodoro Sauce
Food & Wine's 40 Best Recipes Ever
Gilly Brew Bar
The Best Coffee Shops in Every State