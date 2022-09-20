News Best Bars in U.S. and Bartender of the Year Named By Liquor.com's 2022 Liquor Awards The inaugural awards includes categories for Best Hotel Bar, Best Neighborhood Bar, and Best New Bar, and more. By Jelisa Castrodale Jelisa Castrodale Jelisa Castrodale is an acclaimed writer based in the American South who has spent over a decade covering food, culture, travel and sport for publications on both sides of the Atlantic. She has been a staff writer with Food & Wine since 2019. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 20, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Liquor.com has announced the winners of its first-ever Liquor Awards, which celebrates and recognizes the bartenders and venues that are taking cocktails, spirits, and hospitality to the next level. The inaugural Liquor Awards are divided into two sections, Excellence in Bars and Holistic Hospitality, and will be awarded to individuals, venues, and organizations in 14 different categories. "Liquor.com has always strived to create a platform that showcases the incredible folks who power the drinks industry and the meaningful work that they do," Alexis Doctolero, Vice President of Liquor.com, said in a statement. "The Liquor awards are a natural extension of this mission. We believe these winners and finalists represent the people and places that exemplify the best of the American drinks industry today, and we are honored to celebrate them." Here are the 2022 Liquor Awards honorees: Excellence in Bars Best Restaurant Bar Café La Trova, Miami, FL Best Hotel Bar Hey Love, Portland, OR Best Neighborhood Bar Ba'sik, Brooklyn, NY Best Craft Cocktail Bar Pacific Cocktail Haven, San Francisco, CA Best New Bar Happy Accidents, Albuquerque, NM Best Classic Bar Clover Club, Brooklyn, NY Best Spirits Selection Canon, Seattle, WA Holistic Hospitality Expertise in Hospitality Katana Kitten, New York City Prioritizing the Planet Trash Collective Community Builders Brown & Balanced Creating an Inclusive Space Chris Cabrera Health and Wellness Healthy Pour Bartender of the Year Masahiro Urushido, Katana Kitten, New York City And this year's Liquor Legend Award will be presented to Dale DeGroff, the bartender that Anthony Bourdain referred to as "the Oracle, the Yoda, [and] the Walking Buddha of mixology." DeGroff revived cocktail culture during his time tending bar at New York's legendary Rainbow Room, founded the Museum of American Cocktails in New Orleans, and every good bartender you know has a worn-out copy of his first book, The Craft of the Cocktail. The 2022 Liquor Awards will be presented on Tuesday, September 27 at Crown Shy in Manhattan. Read more about this year's honorees in the 2022 Liquor Awards digital issue at Liquor.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit