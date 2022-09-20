Liquor.com has announced the winners of its first-ever Liquor Awards, which celebrates and recognizes the bartenders and venues that are taking cocktails, spirits, and hospitality to the next level. The inaugural Liquor Awards are divided into two sections, Excellence in Bars and Holistic Hospitality, and will be awarded to individuals, venues, and organizations in 14 different categories.

"Liquor.com has always strived to create a platform that showcases the incredible folks who power the drinks industry and the meaningful work that they do," Alexis Doctolero, Vice President of Liquor.com, said in a statement. "The Liquor awards are a natural extension of this mission. We believe these winners and finalists represent the people and places that exemplify the best of the American drinks industry today, and we are honored to celebrate them."

Here are the 2022 Liquor Awards honorees:

Excellence in Bars

Best Restaurant Bar

Café La Trova, Miami, FL

Best Hotel Bar

Hey Love, Portland, OR

Best Neighborhood Bar

Ba'sik, Brooklyn, NY

Best Craft Cocktail Bar

Pacific Cocktail Haven, San Francisco, CA

Best New Bar

Happy Accidents, Albuquerque, NM

Best Classic Bar

Clover Club, Brooklyn, NY

Best Spirits Selection

Canon, Seattle, WA

Holistic Hospitality

Expertise in Hospitality

Katana Kitten, New York City

Prioritizing the Planet

Trash Collective

Community Builders

Brown & Balanced

Creating an Inclusive Space

Chris Cabrera

Health and Wellness

Healthy Pour

Bartender of the Year

Masahiro Urushido, Katana Kitten, New York City

And this year's Liquor Legend Award will be presented to Dale DeGroff, the bartender that Anthony Bourdain referred to as "the Oracle, the Yoda, [and] the Walking Buddha of mixology." DeGroff revived cocktail culture during his time tending bar at New York's legendary Rainbow Room, founded the Museum of American Cocktails in New Orleans, and every good bartender you know has a worn-out copy of his first book, The Craft of the Cocktail.

The 2022 Liquor Awards will be presented on Tuesday, September 27 at Crown Shy in Manhattan.

Read more about this year's honorees in the 2022 Liquor Awards digital issue at Liquor.com.