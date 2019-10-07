2020 U.K. Michelin Guide Includes Record Number of Restaurants
Manchester earned its first Michelin star in 40 years, and London gained a new three-starred restaurant.
As the U.K. continues to level up as an international dining destination, the brand-new Michelin Guide for Great Britain and Ireland brings some more well-deserved hype. Announced on Monday at The Hurlingham Club in Fulham, London, the new guide features a record-number of 1,464 restaurants in total, with several new starred additions.
Among other noteworthy star upgrades, Pierre Gagnaire's the Lecture Room & Library at Sketch was awarded three stars, climbing up from its first star in 2005 and second in 2013, and three restaurants have been promoted from one- to two-star status: La Dame de Pic in the City of London (Anne-Sophie Pic); The Dining Room at Whatley Manor in Malmesbury (Niall Keating); and The Greenhouse in Dublin (Mikael Viljanen). The new guide also marked big wins for Ireland, Scotland, and Wales.
"This is an amazing year for the Republic of Ireland, with five new Michelin stars being awarded–two of them at two star level," said Rebecca Burr, Director of the Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland, in a statement. "This brings the total number of starred restaurants in Ireland up to 18 and is just reward for the determination of young chefs who are keen to make their mark on the Irish dining scene."
Another big winner was Manchester, which earned its first Michelin star in 40 years. Former Noma chef Simon Martin opened Mana last year and secured one star. "Yeah, I mean it was quite a lot of pressure," said Martin at the awards ceremony. "I think it was something that a lot of people expected from us from the start but it is just amazing to be here among all these people."
Other than Sketch, the U.K. restaurants that earned three stars were ones that already had them: Gordon Ramsay and Alain Ducasse at the Dorchester (in London), and the Fat Duck and the Waterside Inn (in Bray).
Three stars
London
Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester
Sketch (The Lecture Room & Library) (new)
Gordon Ramsay
England (Bray)
Fat Duck
Waterside Inn
Two stars
London
Kitchen Table at Bubbledogs
La Dame de Pic (new)
Dinner by Heston Blumenthal Mayfair
Le Gavroche
Hélène Darroze at The Connaught
Umu
Claude Bosi at Bibendum
CORE by Clare Smyth
Ledbury
England
Moor Hall
Midsummer House
L’Enclume
Raby Hunt
The Dining Room (new)
Hand and Flowers
Restaurant Sat Bains
Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’ Saisons
Restaurant Nathan Outlaw
Scotland
Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles
Ireland
Aimsir (new)
Greenhouse (new)
Patrick Guilbaud
One Star
London
Hakkasan Hanway Place
Pied à Terre
The Ninth
City Social
Club Gascon
Brat
The Clove Club
Leroy
Lyle’s
Harwood Arms
River Café
Endo at The Rotunda (new)
La Trompette
St John
Angler
Elystan Street
Five Fields
Kitchen W8
Trinity
The Glasshouse
Dysart Petersham (new)
Story
Da Terra (new)
Mãos (new)
Galvin La Chapelle
Chez Bruce
Amaya
Céleste
Marcus
Pétrus
Alyn Williams at the Westbury
Gymkhana
Hakkasan
Hide
Kai
Murano
Pollen Street Social
Sabor
The Square
Veeraswamy
Locanda Locatelli
Portland
Roganic
Texture
Trishna
Barrafina
Social Eating House
Aquavit
Ikoyi
Ritz Restaurant
Seven Park Place
A.Wong
Dining Room at The Goring Victoria Quilon
England
Old Stamp House (new)
Artichoke (new)
Coworth Park
Allium at Askham Hall (new)
Matt Worswick at The Latymer
Olive Tree
Fraiche
Adam’s
Carters of Moseley
Opheem (new)
Purnell’s
Simpsons
HRiSHi
Cottage in the Wood (new)
Hinds Head
Bulrush
Casamia
Paco Tapas
wilks
Stark (new)
Crown
Rogan & Co
Combe Bybrook
Le Champignon Sauvage
Simon Radley at Chester Grosvenor
Pony & Trap
Restaurant Hywel Jones by Lucknam Park
Sorrel
Red Lion Freehouse
Gravetye Manor
Tony Parkin at The Tudor Room
White Swan
Fordwich Arms
Forest Side
Hambleton Hall
Peel’s
Star Inn at Harome
The Angel (new)
Restaurant Tristan
The Neptune
Thomas Carr @ The Olive Room
The Cross at Kenilworth
Masons Arms
Northcote
The Man Behind The Curtain
Tim Allen’s Flitch of Bacon
Interlude (new)
Lympstone Manor
Mana (new)
The Coach
Morston Hall
John’s House
Nut Tree
Blackbird
The Woodspeen
House of Tides
alchemilla (new)
Black Swan
Oxford Kitchen
Paul Ainsworth at No.6
Outlaw’s Fish Kitchen
Clock House
The Sportsman
L’Ortolan
Pipe and Glass
Bohemia
Salt
Pensons (new)
Elephant
The Royal Oak (new)
Black Rat
Winteringham Fields
Scotland
The Cellar
Braidwoods
Condita (new)
Number One
Isle of Eriska (new)
Kitchin
Martin Wishart
The Peat Inn
Loch Bay
Wales
Walnut Tree
Ynyshir
Sosban & The Old Butchers
Beach House (new)
James Sommerin
The Whitebrook
Northern Ireland
Eipic
The Muddlers Club (new)
OX
Republic of Ireland
The Oak Room (new)
House
Chestnut
Mews
Liath
Ichigo Ichie
Chapter One
L’Ecrivain
Variety Jones (new)
Aniar
Loam
Campagne
Bastion (new)
Wild Honey Inn
Lady Helen
Visit Michelin's website for the full list of restaurants included in this year's guide.