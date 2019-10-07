2020 U.K. Michelin Guide Includes Record Number of Restaurants

Image zoom Elena Pueyo/Getty Images

As the U.K. continues to level up as an international dining destination, the brand-new Michelin Guide for Great Britain and Ireland brings some more well-deserved hype. Announced on Monday at The Hurlingham Club in Fulham, London, the new guide features a record-number of 1,464 restaurants in total, with several new starred additions.

Among other noteworthy star upgrades, Pierre Gagnaire's the Lecture Room & Library at Sketch was awarded three stars, climbing up from its first star in 2005 and second in 2013, and three restaurants have been promoted from one- to two-star status: La Dame de Pic in the City of London (Anne-Sophie Pic); The Dining Room at Whatley Manor in Malmesbury (Niall Keating); and The Greenhouse in Dublin (Mikael Viljanen). The new guide also marked big wins for Ireland, Scotland, and Wales.

"This is an amazing year for the Republic of Ireland, with five new Michelin stars being awarded–two of them at two star level," said Rebecca Burr, Director of the Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland, in a statement. "This brings the total number of starred restaurants in Ireland up to 18 and is just reward for the determination of young chefs who are keen to make their mark on the Irish dining scene."

Another big winner was Manchester, which earned its first Michelin star in 40 years. Former Noma chef Simon Martin opened Mana last year and secured one star. "Yeah, I mean it was quite a lot of pressure," said Martin at the awards ceremony. "I think it was something that a lot of people expected from us from the start but it is just amazing to be here among all these people."

Other than Sketch, the U.K. restaurants that earned three stars were ones that already had them: Gordon Ramsay and Alain Ducasse at the Dorchester (in London), and the Fat Duck and the Waterside Inn (in Bray).

Three stars

London

Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester

Sketch (The Lecture Room & Library) (new)

Gordon Ramsay

England (Bray)

Fat Duck

Waterside Inn

Two stars

London

Kitchen Table at Bubbledogs

La Dame de Pic (new)

Dinner by Heston Blumenthal Mayfair

Le Gavroche

Hélène Darroze at The Connaught

Umu

Claude Bosi at Bibendum

CORE by Clare Smyth

Ledbury

England

Moor Hall

Midsummer House

L’Enclume

Raby Hunt

The Dining Room (new)

Hand and Flowers

Restaurant Sat Bains

Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’ Saisons

Restaurant Nathan Outlaw

Scotland

Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles

Ireland

Aimsir (new)

Greenhouse (new)

Patrick Guilbaud

One Star

London

Hakkasan Hanway Place

Pied à Terre

The Ninth

City Social

Club Gascon

Brat

The Clove Club

Leroy

Lyle’s

Harwood Arms

River Café

Endo at The Rotunda (new)

La Trompette

St John

Angler

Elystan Street

Five Fields

Kitchen W8

Trinity

The Glasshouse

Dysart Petersham (new)

Story

Da Terra (new)

Mãos (new)

Galvin La Chapelle

Chez Bruce

Amaya

Céleste

Marcus

Pétrus

Alyn Williams at the Westbury

Gymkhana

Hakkasan

Hide

Kai

Murano

Pollen Street Social

Sabor

The Square

Veeraswamy

Locanda Locatelli

Portland

Roganic

Texture

Trishna

Barrafina

Social Eating House

Aquavit

Ikoyi

Ritz Restaurant

Seven Park Place

A.Wong

Dining Room at The Goring Victoria Quilon

England

Old Stamp House (new)

Artichoke (new)

Coworth Park

Allium at Askham Hall (new)

Matt Worswick at The Latymer

Olive Tree

Fraiche

Adam’s

Carters of Moseley

Opheem (new)

Purnell’s

Simpsons

HRiSHi

Cottage in the Wood (new)

Hinds Head

Bulrush

Casamia

Paco Tapas

wilks

Stark (new)

Crown

Rogan & Co

Combe Bybrook

Le Champignon Sauvage

Simon Radley at Chester Grosvenor

Pony & Trap

Restaurant Hywel Jones by Lucknam Park

Sorrel

Red Lion Freehouse

Gravetye Manor

Tony Parkin at The Tudor Room

White Swan

Fordwich Arms

Forest Side

Hambleton Hall

Peel’s

Star Inn at Harome

The Angel (new)

Restaurant Tristan

The Neptune

Thomas Carr @ The Olive Room

The Cross at Kenilworth

Masons Arms

Northcote

The Man Behind The Curtain

Tim Allen’s Flitch of Bacon

Interlude (new)

Lympstone Manor

Mana (new)

The Coach

Morston Hall

John’s House

Nut Tree

Blackbird

The Woodspeen

House of Tides

alchemilla (new)

Black Swan

Oxford Kitchen

Paul Ainsworth at No.6

Outlaw’s Fish Kitchen

Clock House

The Sportsman

L’Ortolan

Pipe and Glass

Bohemia

Salt

Pensons (new)

Elephant

The Royal Oak (new)

Black Rat

Winteringham Fields

Scotland

The Cellar

Braidwoods

Condita (new)

Number One

Isle of Eriska (new)

Kitchin

Martin Wishart

The Peat Inn

Loch Bay

Wales

Walnut Tree

Ynyshir

Sosban & The Old Butchers

Beach House (new)

James Sommerin

The Whitebrook

Northern Ireland

Eipic

The Muddlers Club (new)

OX

Republic of Ireland

The Oak Room (new)

House

Chestnut

Mews

Liath

Ichigo Ichie

Chapter One

L’Ecrivain

Variety Jones (new)

Aniar

Loam

Campagne

Bastion (new)

Wild Honey Inn

Lady Helen

Visit Michelin's website for the full list of restaurants included in this year's guide.