Spring Cookbooks 2019: 19 New Releases to Get Excited About

It’s hard to believe that spring is finally here—and with warmer weather and sunnier days come a slew of cookbook launches. There’s Indian-Ish: Recipes and Antics from a Modern American Family by Priya Krishna, filled with Indian-American hybrid recipes like Roti Pizza; or, if you’re into baking, Amirah Kassem (owner and founder of New York’s Flour Shop) is releasing her first cookbook, The Power of Sprinkles: A Cake Book by the Founder of Flour Shop, in April, and it’s as colorful as you'd imagine. Scroll through and get ready to stock up your shelves/Kindle.

(Note: The books below are organized by release date, and available to order/pre-order on Amazon).

Food of the Italian South: Recipes for Classic, Disappearing, and Lost Dishes

Author: Katie Parla

Publisher: Potter/Ten Speed/Harmony/Rodale

Release Date: March 12

Order: $19.49 (list price $30) at amazon.com

If you want to make your own focaccia at home, this is the book for you. Parla—a food writer, and co-author of the IACP award-winning cookbook Tasting Rome—is back with cookbook number two, Food of the Italian South. The book includes recipes from southern Italian regions like Calabria, Puglia, Basilicata, and more, as well as explanations and background information for the dishes.

Salt Smoke Time: Homesteading and Heritage Techniques for the Modern Kitchen

Authors: Will Horowitz, Marisa Dobson, Julie Horowitz

Publisher: HarperCollins Publishers

Release Date: March 12

Order: $19.06 (list price $35) at amazon.com

Horowitz, executive chef and owner of Ducks Eatery and Harry & Ida’s (and creator of that famous “smoked watermelon ham”), uses Salt Smoke Time to teach readers several different culinary techniques: cold smoking, curing, brining, dehydration, pickling, and more. Recipes range from pickled chanterelles and smoked beef brisket to mussels with maple-chili oil. “This is not a book about a chef, a recipe, or a restaurant,” Horowitz said in a statement. “This is a book about how nature and history can teach us to best feed ourselves and others, if we allow it to.”

Pacific Natural: Simple Seasonal Entertaining

Author: Jenni Kayne

Publisher: Rizzoli

Release Date: March 19

Order: $28.46 (list price $45) at amazon.com

Kayne—of lifestyle brand Kayne LLC—is also a first-time author, and her new book, Pacific Natural, is organized by season. Within each season, there are three events each (Spring, for example, has “Rosemary Dinner,” “A Citrus Lunch,” and “A Floral Garden Party.”) Each event, according to Kane, needs a menu, a signature cocktail, table setting, florals, and a parting gift. There are various recipes, table setting tips, and craft ideas throughout. Also noteworthy? The foreword, written by Martha Stewart.

Where Cooking Begins: Uncomplicated Recipes to Make You a Great Cook

Author: Carla Lalli Music

Publisher: Potter/Ten Speed/Harmony/Rodale

Release Date: March 19

Order: $20.99 (list price $32.50) at amazon.com

Music, the food director at Bon Appétit, connects “the way we shop with the way we cook” in Where Cooking Begins, such as making sure your pantry is stocked and going on multiple shopping trips a week for fresh ingredients. The cookbook is broken up into three sections: strategy, techniques, and finally, recipes (there are over 70 total).

Martha Stewart’s Grilling: 125+ Recipes for Gatherings Large and Small

Author: Editors of Martha Stewart Living

Publisher: Potter/Ten Speed/Harmony/Rodale

Release Date: March 26

Pre-Order: $16.97 (list price $26) at amazon.com

Believe it or not, grilling season isn’t all that far away—so make sure you grab Martha Stewart’s Grilling when it releases in late March. Recipes range from Chicken and Pea Salad with Dijon Vinaigrette to Rib-Eye with Jalapeño Butter, so you’ll be covered for multiple courses.

Tu Casa Mi Casa: Mexican Recipes for the Home Cook

Author: Enrique Olvera, with contributors Daniela Soto-Innes, Gonzalo Goût, Luis Arellano, and Peter Meehan

Publisher: Phaidon Press

Release Date: March 27

Pre-Order: $31.84 (list price $39.95) at amazon.com

The Pujol, Cosme, and ATLA chef’s latest book is an ode to his homeland, Mexico. There are six chapters in Tu Casa Mi Casa: Basics, Breakfasts, Weekday Meals, Food for Sharing, Sweets, and Drinks. If you’re looking to learn how to make mole, carnitas, pozole, or other classic recipes, this is the book for you.

The Turkish Cookbook

Author: Musa Dağdeviren

Publisher: Phaidon Press

Release Date: April 1

Pre-Order: $31.42 (list price $49.95) at amazon.com

We’ve referred to Dağdeviren as “Master Chef of Turkey,” and now, with the release of The Turkish Cookbook, you’ll be able to try 550 of his recipes. The book celebrates the Asian and European culinary influences of Turkey, with dishes ranging from pistachio baklava to tahini halva. Dağdeviren also appeared on season five of Chef’s Table.

Fiestas: Tidbits, Margaritas, & More

Author: Marcella Valladolid

Publisher: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Release Date: April 2

Pre-Order: $13.51 (list price $19.99) at amazon.com

The TV host and author’s latest cookbook focuses on covering “all the elements of the perfect cocktail party”—drinks, nibbles, and sweets. Inside, you’ll find cocktail recipes like Tamarind-Basil Mojitos and Watermelon Frosé; “nibbles” range from baked artichoke dip to Cochinita Public Tostadas. As for dessert? Pick from Mini Guava Flans with Salted caramel, Dulce de Leech Cream Puffs, and more.

Baking at République: Masterful Techniques and Recipes

Author: Margarita Manzke

Publisher: Potter/Ten Speed/Harmony/Rodale

Release Date: April 2

Pre-Order: $19.49 (list price $30) at amazon.com

The JBA-nominated pastry chef and co-owner of Los Angeles’s République gives home bakers a guide to making croissants, Halo Halo Cake, Cast-Iron Apricot-Brioche Bread Pudding, and more—in total, there are 100 recipes to explore.

The Complete Vegan Cookbook: Over 150 Whole-Foods, Plant-Based Recipes and Techniques

Authors: Natural Gourmet, Jonathan Cetnarski, Rebecca Miller Ffrench, Alexandra Shytsman

Publisher: Potter/Ten Speed/Harmony/Rodale

Release Date: April 2

Pre-Order: $22.48 (list price $35) at amazon.com

In this book, which has a foreword by Chloe Coscarelli (founding chef of By Chloe), vegetarians and vegans will find plenty of veggie-approved recipes they can try out at home, like “Pulled Barbecue Mushroom Sandwiches” and a basic basil pesto sauce. It’s all from the Natural Gourmet Institute—its first cookbook—which trained chefs for over 40 years in a plant-based, health-supportive, and nutrition-focused culinary curriculum. While it will close in April, the curriculum will be taken up by the new Natural Gourmet Center at the ICE Los Angeles campus.

Yes Way Rosé: A Guide to the Pink Wine State of Mind

Authors: Erica Blumenthal and Nikki Huganair

Publisher: Running Press Book Publishers

Release Date: April 9

Pre-Order: $13.52 (list price $20) at amazon.com

If you’re a fan of Blumenthal and Huganair’s Yes Way Rosé wine and lifestyle brand, we’ve got great news—there’s a book on the way, too, and it includes everything from rosé-infused cocktail recipes (like the "Spritz and the City," with Aperol, Angostura Orange Bitters, dry sparkling rosé, and half an orange wheel for garnish) to instructions on taking the perfect rosé Instagram. You’ll also find food recipes, too, like Pink “Bad Ombré” Pancakes and Tuna Tartare Crisps—naturally, almost everything in the book is pink.

The Power of Sprinkles: A Cake Book by the Founder of Flour Shop

Author: Amirah Kassem

Publisher: ABRAMS

Release Date: April 9

Pre-Order: $16.50 (list price $24.99) at amazon.com

Kassem’s first cookbook is stylish and incredibly colorful, with cake recipes practically made for Instagram. Want to make a cake shaped like avocado toast, or a box of takeout? She’s got you covered. A bright, sprinkle-coated red, white, and blue layered cake for the Fourth of July? There’s a recipe for that, too (and it’s one of many of Kassem’s signature sprinkle “explosion” cakes). The book also has tips for frosting cakes, working with colors and dyes, and more, making it the perfect gift for an avid baker.

Franklin Steak: Dry-Aged. Live-Fired. Pure Beef.

Authors: Aaron Franklin and Jordan Mackay

Publisher: Potter/Ten Speed/Harmony/Rodale

Release Date: April 9

Pre-Order: $19.49 (list price $29.99) at amazon.com

April 9 certainly seems to be a popular release date for cookbooks—and you’ll definitely want to keep an eye out for Aaron Franklin (of that Franklin Barbecue) and Jordan Mackay’s second book, Franklin Steak, which details cooking steak from start to finish. You’ll learn about dry-aging, reverse searing, and more, plus recipes for accompanying side dishes, sauces, and, of course, plenty of steak.

Prep: The Essential College Cookbook

Author: Katie Sullivan Mumford

Publisher: Shambala

Release Date: April 16, 2019

Pre-Order: $12.76 (list price $18.95) at amazon.com

For home chefs looking to get into the basics—or, students on their way to college—Prep focuses on 10 elementary lessons to get readers comfortable in the kitchen, per the Amazon blurb. (And yes, that includes knife skills.)

Happiness Is Baking: Cakes, Pies, Tarts, Muffins, Brownies, Cookies: Favorite Desserts from the Queen of Cake

Author: Maida Heatter

Publisher: Little, Brown and Company

Release Date: April 16

Pre-Order: $15.82 (list price $27) at amazon.com

As you can imagine, Heatter’s latest dessert-focused book is all about cakes, pies, tarts, muffins, brownies, cookies—the whole spread. The legendary, 102-year-old author and pastry chef, who Belinda Leong recognized as one of the top five women to admire in pastry, was inducted into the James Beard Foundation’s “Who’s Who of Food and Beverage in America” in 1988, and this book includes some of her “best-loved recipes,” with illustrations to match.

Indianish: Recipes and Antics from a Modern American Family

Author: Priya Krishna with Ritu Krishna

Publisher: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Release Date: April 23

Pre-Order: $18.30 (list price $28) at amazon.com

We’re pumped for Krishna’s Indian-Ish—a tribute to her mother’s “Indian-Ish cooking,” which hybridizes Indian and American food in meals like “Tomato Rice with Crispy Cheddar,” the aforementioned Roti Pizza, and “Whole Roasted Cauliflower with Green Pea Chutney.” The book also includes accompanying stories from Krishna, original illustrations by Design pop artist Maria Qamar (also known as Hatecopy, according to the amazon blurb), and a foreword from Padma Lakshmi.

Salt & Straw Ice Cream Cookbook

Authors: Tyler Malek and JJ Goode

Publisher: Potter/Ten Speed/Harmony/Rodale

Release Date: April 30

Pre-Order: $25 at amazon.com

A cookbook dedicated to ice cream? Yes, please. This is essential reading for Salt & Straw fans—the cult favorite Portland, Oregon-based ice cream company—because you’ll find tons of its recipes inside. Think Sea Salt with Caramel Ribbons, Stumptown Coffee & Burnside Bourbon, and more—even Buttered Mashed Potatoes and Gravy.

My Mexico City Kitchen: Recipes and Convictions

Authors: Gabriela Cámara and Malena Watrous

Publisher: Potter/Ten Speed/Harmony/Rodale

Release Date: April 30

Pre-Order: $22.48 (list price $35) at amazon.com

Learn how to make 150 different recipes from the acclaimed Contramar and Cála chef, such as Pescado a la Talla (aka the famous Contramar red and green fish), Cámara’s signature tuna tostadas, and Flan de Cajeta. My Mexico City Kitchen also includes several essays, from “why non-GMO corn matters to how everything can be a taco,” per Penguin Random House.

Whole Hog BBQ: The Gospel of Carolina Barbecue with Recipes from Skylight Inn and Sam Jones BBQ

Authors: Sam Jones and Daniel Vaughn

Publisher: Potter/Ten Speed/Harmony/Rodale

Release Date: May 7

Pre-Order: $19.49 (list price $29.99) at amazon.com

Calling all North Carolina barbecue fans—mark your calendars for May 7, when Whole Hog BBQ debuts. Pitmaster Sam Jones from Skylight Inn (the best place in North Carolina to get barbecue, according to our roundup of the best barbecue in every state) takes readers through the process of cooking a whole hog at home, step-by-step, and also includes several family recipes, like cornbread, biscuit pudding, and country-style steak.