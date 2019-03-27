These Are the 2019 James Beard Award Finalists

The past month has been buzzing with James Beard Foundation news: ahead of the May 6 gala, awards have already been doled out for the Lifetime Achievement Award (Patrick O’Connell), Humanitarian of the Year Award (Giving Kitchen), 2019 Design Icon (Canlis), and most recently, five winners for the 2019 Leadership Awards. The latest announcement is a big one—the finalists in the Restaurant, Chef, Broadcast Media, Book, Journalism, and Restaurant Design categories, as a follow up to the semifinalist list that was announced one month prior.

Big names that received nods include Samin Nosrat, Marc Vetri, and Daniela Soto-Innes—the final winners will be announced at the 2019 James Beard Awards Gala on May 6, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. Check out the full list of finalists below:

2019 James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Awards

Best New Restaurant

A restaurant opened in 2018 that already demonstrates excellence in cuisine and hospitality, and that is likely to make a significant impact in years to come.

Angler, San Francisco

Atomix, NYC

Bavel, Los Angeles

Frenchette, NYC

Majordomo, Los Angeles

Outstanding Baker

A pastry chef or baker who demonstrates exceptional skill, integrity, and character in the preparation of desserts, pastries, or breads served in a retail bakery. Must have been working as a pastry chef or baker for the past five years.

Zachary Golper, Bien Cuit, NYC

Maura Kilpatrick, Sofra Bakery and Café, Cambridge, MA

Lisa Ludwinski, Sister Pie, Detroit

Avery Ruzicka, Manresa Bread, Los Gatos, CA

Greg Wade, Publican Quality Bread, Chicago

Outstanding Bar Program

A restaurant or bar that demonstrates exceptional care and skill in the selection, preparation, and serving of cocktails, spirits, and/or beer.

Bar Agricole, San Francisco

Dead Rabbit, NYC

Kimball House, Decatur, GA

Lost Lake, Chicago

Ticonderoga Club, Atlanta

Outstanding Chef (Presented by All-Clad Metalcrafters)

A chef who sets high culinary standards and who has served as a positive example for other food professionals. Must have been working as a chef for the past five years.

Ashley Christensen, Poole’s Diner, Raleigh, NC

David Kinch, Manresa, Los Gatos, CA

Corey Lee, Benu, San Francisco

Donald Link, Herbsaint, New Orleans

Marc Vetri, Vetri Cucina, Philadelphia

Outstanding Pastry Chef (Presented by Lavazza)

A pastry chef or baker who demonstrates exceptional skill, integrity, and character in the preparation of desserts, pastries, or breads served in a restaurant. Must have been working as a pastry chef or baker for the past five years.

Juan Contreras, Atelier Crenn, San Francisco

Kelly Fields, Willa Jean, New Orleans

Meg Galus, Boka, Chicago

Margarita Manzke, République, Los Angeles

Pichet Ong, Brothers and Sisters, Washington, D.C.

Outstanding Restaurant (Presented by S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water)

A restaurant that demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, service, and operations. Must have been in business 10 or more consecutive years.

Balthazar, NYC

FIG, Charleston, SC

Jaleo, Washington, D.C.

Quince, San Francisco

Zahav, Philadelphia

Outstanding Restaurateur (Presented by Magellan Corporation)

A restaurateur who demonstrates creativity in entrepreneurship and integrity in restaurant operations. Must have been in the restaurant business for at least 10 years. Must not have been nominated for a James Beard Foundation chef award in the past five years.

Hugh Acheson, Atlanta (Empire State South, Five & Ten, The National, and others)

Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz, Boka Restaurant Group, Chicago (Boka, Girl & the Goat, Momotaro, and others)

JoAnn Clevenger, Upperline, New Orleans

Ken Oringer, Boston (Little Donkey, Toro, Uni, and others)

Alex Raij and Eder Montero, NYC (La Vara, Txikito, Saint Julivert Fisherie, and others)

Ellen Yin, High Street Hospitality Group, Philadelphia (Fork, High Street on Market, High Street on Hudson)

Outstanding Service

A restaurant in operation for five or more years that demonstrates consistency and exceptional thoughtfulness in hospitality and service.

Brigtsen’s, New Orleans

Canlis, Seattle

Frasca Food and Wine, Boulder, CO

Saison, San Francisco

Swan Oyster Depot, San Francisco

Zingerman’s Roadhouse, Ann Arbor, MI

Outstanding Wine Program (Presented by Robert Mondavi Winery)

A restaurant or bar that demonstrates excellence in wine service through a carefully considered wine list and a well-informed approach to helping customers choose and drink wine.

Bacchanal, New Orleans

Benu, San Francisco

Miller Union, Atlanta

Night + Market, Los Angeles

Spiaggia, Chicago

Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Producer

A beer, wine, or spirits producer who demonstrates consistency and exceptional skill in his or her craft.

Cathy Corison, Corison Winery, St. Helena, CA

Ann Marshall and Scott Blackwell, High Wire Distilling Co., Charleston, SC

Steve Matthiasson, Matthiasson Wines, Napa, CA

Rob Tod, Allagash Brewing Company, Portland, ME

Lance Winters, St. George Spirits, Alameda, CA

Rising Star Chef of the Year (Presented by S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water)

A chef age 30 or younger who displays exceptional talent, character, and leadership ability, and who is likely to make a significant impact in years to come.

Ana Castro, Coquette, New Orleans

Alisha Elenz, MFK, Chicago

Alexander Hong, Sorrel, San Francisco

Jesse Ito, Royal Izakaya, Philadelphia

Kwame Onwuachi, Kith and Kin, Washington, D.C.

Jonathan Yao, Kato, Los Angeles

Best Chefs

Chefs who set high culinary standards and also demonstrate integrity and admirable leadership skills in their respective regions. A nominee may be from any kind of dining establishment but must have been working as a chef for at least five years, with the three most recent years spent in the region.

Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)

Diana Dávila, Mi Tocaya Antojería, Chicago

Jason Hammel, Lula Café, Chicago

Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark, Parachute, Chicago

David Posey and Anna Posey, Elske, Chicago

Noah Sandoval, Oriole, Chicago

Lee Wolen, Boka, Chicago

Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (D.C., DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Amy Brandwein, Centrolina, Washington, D.C.

Tom Cunanan, Bad Saint, Washington, D.C.

Rich Landau, Vedge, Philadelphia

Cristina Martinez, South Philly Barbacoa, Philadelphia

Cindy Wolf, Charleston, Baltimore

Best Chef: Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI)

Michael Corvino, Corvino Supper Club & Tasting Room, Kansas City, MO

Michael Gallina, Vicia, St. Louis

Ann Kim, Young Joni, Minneapolis

Jamie Malone, Grand Café, Minneapolis

Christina Nguyen, Hai Hai, Minneapolis

Best Chef: New York City (Five Boroughs)

Sean Gray, Momofuku Ko

Brooks Headley, Superiority Burger

Daniela Soto-Innes, Atla

Alex Stupak, Empellón Midtown

Jody Williams and Rita Sodi, Via Carota

Best Chef: Northeast (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY State, RI, VT)

Tiffani Faison, Tiger Mama, Boston

James Mark, North, Providence

Tony Messina, Uni, Boston

Cassie Piuma, Sarma, Somerville, MA

Benjamin Sukle, Oberlin, Providence

Best Chef: Northwest (AK, ID, MT, OR, WA, WY)

Peter Cho, Han Oak, Portland, OR

Katy Millard, Coquine, Portland, OR

Brady Williams, Canlis, Seattle

Justin Woodward, Castagna, Portland, OR

Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi, Joule, Seattle

Best Chef: South (AL, AR, Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, FL, LA, MS)

Vishwesh Bhatt, Snackbar, Oxford, MS

Jose Enrique, Jose Enrique, San Juan, PR

Kristen Essig and Michael Stoltzfus, Coquette, New Orleans

Slade Rushing, Brennan’s, New Orleans

Isaac Toups, Toups’ Meatery, New Orleans

Best Chef: Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV)

Mashama Bailey, The Grey, Savannah, GA

Katie Button, Cúrate, Asheville, NC

Cassidee Dabney, The Barn at Blackberry Farm, Walland, TN

Ryan Smith, Staplehouse, Atlanta

Andrew Ticer and Michael Hudman, Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen, Memphis

Best Chef: Southwest (AZ, CO, NM, OK, TX, UT)

Charleen Badman, FnB, Scottsdale, AZ

Kevin Fink, Emmer & Rye, Austin

Michael Fojtasek, Olamaie, Austin

Bryce Gilmore, Barley Swine, Austin

Steve McHugh, Cured, San Antonio

Best Chef: West (CA, HI, NV)

Michael Cimarusti, Providence, Los Angeles

Jeremy Fox, Rustic Canyon, Santa Monica, CA

Jessica Koslow, Sqirl, Los Angeles

Travis Lett, Gjelina, Venice, CA

Joshua Skenes, Saison, San Francisco

2019 James Beard Foundation Outstanding Restaurant Design Awards

Winners will be announced on May 6, 2019.

75 Seats and Under

For the best restaurant design or renovation in North America since January 1, 2016.

Firms: Heliotrope Architects and Price Erickson Interior Design

Project: Willmott’s Ghost, Seattle

Firm: Roman and Williams

Project: La Mercerie, NYC

Firm: Studio Writers

Project: Atomix, NYC

76 Seats and Over

For the best restaurant design or renovation in North America since January 1, 2016.

Firm: Land and Sea Dept.

Project: Lonesome Rose, Chicago

Firm: studio razavi architecture

Project: Boqueria, NYC

Firm: Parts and Labor Design

Project: Pacific Standard Time, Chicago

Other Eating and Drinking Places

Eligible establishments include bars, quick service and fast casual restaurants, diners, counter service, food trucks and food halls, ice cream and cake shops, pop-ups, take-out counters, and coffee bars and shops completed or renovated since January 1, 2016.

Firm: AvroKO

Project: China Live, San Francisco

Firm: Schwartz and Architecture (S^A)

Project: El Pípila, San Francisco

Firm: Summer Ops

Project: Island Oyster, NYC

Design Icon

CanlisSeattle

2019 James Beard Foundation Book Awards

For cookbooks and other non-fiction food- or beverage-related books that were published in the U.S.

in 2018. Winners will be announced on April 26, 2019. The winner of the Book of the Year Award and the Cookbook Hall of Fame inductee will be announced on April 26, 2019.

American

Books with recipes focused on the cooking or foodways of regions or communities in the United States.

A Common Table: 80 Recipes and Stories from My Shared Cultures, Cynthia Chen McTernan (Rodale)

Between Harlem and Heaven: Afro-Asian-American Cooking for Big Nights, Weeknights, and Every Day, JJ Johnson and Alexander Smalls (Flatiron Books)

Sweet Home Café Cookbook: A Celebration of African American Cooking, Albert G. Lukas and Jessica B. Harris (Smithsonian Books)

Baking and Desserts

Books with recipes focused on breads, pastries, desserts, and other treats.

Black Girl Baking: Wholesome Recipes Inspired by a Soulful Upbringing, Jerrelle Guy (Page Street Publishing Co.)

Pie Squared: Irresistibly Easy Sweet & Savory Slab Pies, Cathy Barrow (Grand Central Publishing)

SUQAR: Desserts & Sweets from the Modern Middle East, Greg Malouf and Lucy Malouf, (Hardie Grant Books)

Beverage

Books with or without recipes focused on beverages, such as cocktails, beer, wine, spirits, coffee, tea, or juices.

Apéritif: Cocktail Hour the French Way, Rebekah Peppler, (Clarkson Potter)

The Aviary Cocktail Book, Grant Achatz, Nick Kokonas, Micah Melton, Allen Hemberger, and Sarah Hemberger (The Alinea Group)

Cocktail Codex, Alex Day, Nick Fauchald, and David Kaplan (Ten Speed Press)

General

Books with recipes that address a broad scope of cooking, not just a single topic, technique, or region.

Everyday Dorie, Dorie Greenspan (Rux Martin/Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

Milk Street: Tuesday Nights, Christopher Kimball (Little, Brown and Company)

Ottolenghi Simple, Yotam Ottolenghi (Ten Speed Press)

Health and Special Diets

Books with recipes that focus on improving health and nutrition, or that address specific health issues, such as allergies or diabetes.

The Complete Diabetes Cookbook, Editors at America’s Test Kitchen (America’s Test Kitchen)

Eat a Little Better, Sam Kass (Clarkson Potter)

More with Less, Jodi Moreno (Roost Books)

International

Books with recipes focused on food or cooking traditions of countries or regions outside of the United States.

Feast: Food of the Islamic World, Anissa Helou (Ecco)

The Food of Northern Thailand, Austin Bush (Clarkson Potter)

I Am a Filipino, Nicole Ponseca and Miguel Trinidad (Artisan Books)

Photography

Season: Big Flavors, Beautiful Food, Nik Sharma (Chronicle Books)

Tokyo New Wave, Andrea Fazzari (Ten Speed Press)

Wild: Adventure Cookbook, Luisa Brimble (Prestel Publishing)

Reference, History, and Scholarship

Includes manuals, guides, encyclopedias, and books that present research related to food or foodways.

Canned: The Rise and Fall of Consumer Confidence in the American Food Industry, Anna Zeide (University of California Press)

Catfish Dream: Ed Scott’s Fight for His Family Farm and Racial Justice in the Mississippi Delta, Julian Rankin (University of Georgia Press)

Creole Italian: Sicilian Immigrants and the Shaping of New Orleans Food Culture, Justin Nystrom (University of Georgia Press)

Restaurant and Professional

Books written by a culinary professional or restaurant chef with recipes that may include advanced cooking techniques, using specialty ingredients and professional equipment, including culinary arts textbooks.

Chicken and Charcoal: Yakitori, Yardbird, Hong Kong, Matt Abergel (Phaidon Press)

From the Earth: World’s Great, Rare and Almost Forgotten Vegetables, Peter Gilmore (Hardie Grant Books)

Rich Table, Evan Rich and Sarah Rich (Chronicle Books)

Single Subject

Books with recipes focused on a single or category of ingredients, a dish, or a method of cooking.

Bread & Butter: History, Culture, Recipes, Richard Snapes, Grant Harrington, and Eve Hemingway (Quadrille Publishing)

Goat: Cooking and Eating, James Whetlor (Quadrille Publishing)

Korean BBQ: Master Your Grill in Seven Sauces, Bill Kim (Ten Speed Press)

Vegetable-Focused Cooking

Books on vegetable cookery with recipes including vegetarian or vegan cooking.

Almonds, Anchovies, and Pancetta: A Vegetarian Cookbook, Kind Of, Cal Peternell (William Morrow Cookbooks)

Saladish, Ilene Rosen (Artisan Books)

Vegetarian Viet Nam, Cameron Stauch (W. W. Norton & Company)

Writing

Narrative nonfiction books including memoirs, culinary tourism, investigative journalism, food advocacy, and critical analysis of food and foodways for a general audience.

Buttermilk Graffiti: A Chef’s Journey to Discover America’s New Melting-Pot Cuisine, Edward Lee (Artisan Books)

Hippie Food: How Back-to-the-Landers, Longhairs, and Revolutionaries Changed the Way We Eat, Jonathan Kauffman

(William Morrow)

Pasta, Pane, Vino: Deep Travels Through Italy’s Food Culture, Matt Goulding (Harper Wave/Anthony Bourdain)

2019 James Beard Foundation Broadcast Media Awards

For radio, television broadcasts, podcasts, webcasts, and documentaries appearing in 2018. Winners will be announced on April 26, 2019.

Documentary

Chef Flynn, Airs on: Hulu, iTunes, and YouTube

Funke, Airs on: LA Film Festival and Vimeo

Modified, Airs on: Film festivals and Vimeo

Online Video, Fixed Location and/or Instructional

Handcrafted – How to Make Handmade Soba Noodles, Airs on: Bon Appétit

Mad Genius – Crispy Cheese Sticks; Waffled Okonomiyaki; and Puff Pastry, Airs on: Food & Wine, YouTube, and Facebook

MasterClass – Dominique Ansel Teaches French Pastry Fundamentals, Airs on: MasterClass

Online Video, on Location

First We Feast’s Food Skills – Mozzarella Kings of New York, Airs on: YouTube

Kitchen Unnecessary – Fire Morels, Airs on: YouTube, Facebook

NPR Foraging – Eating Wild Sea Creatures; You Can Eat Dandelions; and The Hunt for Morels, Airs on: NPR

Outstanding Personality

Samin Nosrat, Salt Fat Acid Heat, Airs on: Netflix

Marcus Samuelsson, No Passport Required, Airs on: PBS

Molly Yeh, Girl Meets Farm, Airs on: Food Network

Outstanding Reporting

Deep Dive and Food for Thought, 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, Reporter: David Chang, Airs on: NBC, NBCSN

In Real Life – Why You MUST Try Native American Cuisine, Reporter: Yara Elmjouie, Airs on: YouTube, AJ+

The Sporkful – Yewande Finds Her Super Power, Reporter: Dan Pashman, Airs on: Stitcher

Podcast

Copper & Heat – Be a Girl, Airs on: Copper & Heat, iTunes, Spotify, and Stitcher

The Feed – Paletas and Other Icy Treats, Airs on: PodcastOne

Racist Sandwich – Erasing Black Barbecue, Airs on: iTunes, Racist Sandwich, and Stitcher

Radio Show

California Foodways – Providing a Taste of Oaxaca to Central Valley; Can Ag and Wildlife Co-Exist? Rice Farmers Think So; and Frozen Burrito Royalty in the Central Valley, Airs on: KQED, California Foodways

The Food Chain – Raw Grief and Widowed, Airs on: BBC World Service

KCRW's Good Food – Remembering Jonathan Gold, Airs on: KCRW

Special (on TV or Online)

Anthony Bourdain: Explore Parts Unknown – Little Los Angeles, Airs on: CNN, Explore Parts Unknown, Roads & Kingdoms

Spencer’s BIG Holiday, Airs on: Gusto

Taste Buds – Chefsgiving, Airs on: ABC

Television Program, in Studio or Fixed Location

Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro – Mary Poppins Show, Airs on: Food Network

Good Eats: Reloaded – Steak Your Claim, Airs on: Cooking Channel

Pati’s Mexican Table – Tijuana: Stories from the Border, Airs on: WETA Washington; Distributed Nationally by American Public Television

Television Program, on Location

The Migrant Kitchen – Man’oushe, Airs on: KCET and Link TV

Salt Fat Acid Heat – Salt, Airs on: Netflix

Ugly Delicious – Fried Chicken, Airs on: Netflix

Visual and Technical Excellence

Anthony Bourdain: Explore Parts Unknown, Yuki Aizawa, Sarah Hagey, Nathalie Karouni, Kate Kunath and August Thurmer

Airs on: CNN, Explore Parts Unknown, Roads & Kingdoms

Chef’s Table, Will Basanta, Adam Bricker, and Danny O’Malley, Airs on: Netflix

From The Wild – Season 4, Kevin Kossowan, Airs on: Vimeo

2019 James Beard Foundation Journalism Awards

For articles published in English in 2018. Winners will be announced on April 26, 2019. Publication of the Year will be decided by members of the James Beard Awards Journalism Committee and will be announced at the awards ceremony.

Columns

America’s Best Worst Cook: “Hi, I’m America’s Best Worst Cook”; “Dear Chefs, Will Eating This Kill Me?” and “How to Roast a Chicken? The Answers Are Horrifying.” JJ Goode, Taste

Local Fare: “The Question of Dinner”; “Dixie Vodka”; and “Folk Witness”, John T. Edge, Oxford American

What We Talk About When We Talk About American Food: “The Pickled Cucumbers That Survived the 1980s AIDS Epidemic”; “A Second Look at the Tuna Sandwich’s All-American History”; and “Freedom and Borscht for Ukrainian-Jewish Émigrés”

Mari Uyehara

Taste

Craig Claiborne Distinguished Restaurant Review Award

Counter Intelligence: “The Hearth & Hound, April Bloomfield’s New Los Angeles Restaurant, Is Nothing Like a Gastropub”; “There’s Crocodile and Hog Stomach, but Jonathan Gold Is All About the Crusty Rice at Nature Pagoda”; and “At Middle Eastern Restaurants, It All Starts with Hummus. Jonathan Gold says Bavel’s Is Magnificent”, Jonathan Gold, Los Angeles Times

“The Fire Gods of Washington, D.C.”; “David Chang’s Majordomo Is No Minor Feat”; and “North America’s Best Cantonese Food Is in Canada”, Bill Addison, Eater

“The Four Seasons Returns. But Can It Come Back?” “Why David Chang Matters”; and “A Celebration of Black Southern Food, at JuneBaby in Seattle”, Pete Wells, The New York Times

Dining and Travel

Chau Down: “A New Orleans Food Diary”; “A Portland Food Diary”; and “A Chicago Food Diary”, Danny Chau, The Ringer

“Dim Sum Is Dead, Long Live Dim Sum”, Max Falkowitz, Airbnb Magazine

“Many Chinas, Many Tables”, Jonathan Kauffman and Team, San Francisco Chronicle

Feature Reporting

“Big in Japan”, Tejal Rao,The New York Times Magazine

“A Kingdom from Dust”, Mark Arax, The California Sunday Magazine

“Shell Game: Saving Florida’s Oysters Could Mean Killing a Way of Life”, Laura Reiley and Eve Edelheit, Tampa Bay Times

Food Coverage in a General Interest Publication

New York Magazine

Robin Raisfeld, Rob Patronite, Maggie Bullock, and the Staff of New York Magazine

Roads & Kingdoms

Nathan Thornburgh, Matt Goulding, Anup Kaphle, and the Roads & Kingdoms Team

T: The New York Times Style Magazine

Kurt Soller, Hanya Yanagihara, and the Staff of T Magazine

Foodways

“Back to Where It All Began: I Had Never Eaten in Ghana Before. But My Ancestors Had.", Michael W. Twitty, Bon Appétit

“A Hunger for Tomatoes”, Shane Mitchell,The Bitter Southerner

“What is Northern Food?”, Steve Hoffman, Artful Living

Health and Wellness

“Clean Label’s Dirty Little Secret”, Nadia Berenstein,The New Food Economy

“The Last Conversation You’ll Ever Need to Have About Eating Right” and “The Last Conversation You’ll Need to Have on Eating Right: The Follow-ups”, Mark Bittman and David L. Katz, New York Magazine / Grub Street

“‘White People Food’ Is Creating An Unattainable Picture Of Health”, Kristen Aiken, HuffPost

Home Cooking

“Melissa Clark’s Thanksgiving”, Melissa Clark, The New York Times

“The Subtle Thrills of Cold Chicken Salad”, Cathy Erway, Taste

“Top Secret Ingredients”, Kathleen Purvis, Garden & Gun

Innovative Storytelling

“In Search of Water-Boiled Fish”, Angie Wang, Eater

“100 Most Jewish Foods”, Alana Newhouse, Tablet Magazine

“What’s in a Food Truck?”, Bonnie Berkowitz, Seth Blanchard, Aaron Steckelberg, and Monica Ulmanu, The Washington Post

Investigative Reporting

“‘It's Not Fair, Not Right’: How America Treats Its Black Farmers”, Debbie Weingarten and Audra Mulkern, The Guardian and the Economic Hardship Reporting Project

“A Killing Season”, Boyce Upholt,The New Republic

“Victims Blame FDA for Food-Recall Failures”, Christine Haughney Dare-Bryan, Politico

Jonathan Gold Local Voice Award

“Storied Ovens”; “Food Outside the U.S. Open Gates”; and “A New Destination for Chinese Food: Not Flushing, but Forest Hills”, Max Falkowitz, The New York Times; Plate Magazine

“My Dinner at the Playboy Club”; “Curry and Roti Destination Singh’s Lights Up Queens”; and “Where New Yorkers Actually Eat in Times Square”, Robert Sietsema Eater NY

“Yes Indeed, Lord: Queen’s Cuisine, Where Everything Comes from the Heart”; “Top 10 New Orleans Restaurants for 2019”; and “Sexual Harassment Allegations Preceded Sucré Co-Founder Tariq Hanna’s Departure”, Brett Anderson, Nola.com | The Times-Picayune

M.F.K. Fisher Distinguished Writing Award

“A Kingdom from Dust”, Mark Arax, The California Sunday Magazine

“The Poet’s Table”, Mayukh Sen, Poetry Foundation

“What Is Northern Food?”, Steve Hoffman, Artful Living

Personal Essay, Long Form

“I Made the Pizza Cinnamon Rolls from Mario Batali’s Sexual Misconduct Apology Letter”, Geraldine DeRuiter Everywhereist.com

“Need to Find Me? Ask My Ham Man”, Catherine Down, The New York Times

“Writing an Iranian Cookbook in an Age of Anxiety”, Naz Deravian, The Atlantic

Personal Essay, Short Form

“Doritos is Developing Lady-Friendly Chips Because You Should Never Hear a Woman Crunch”, Maura Judkis, The Washington Post

“I’m a Chef with Terminal Cancer. This Is What I’m Doing with the Time I Have Left”, Fatima Ali, Bon Appétit

“Savoring the School Lunch”, Rebekah Denn, The Seattle Times

Profile

“Heaven Was a Place in Harlem”, Vince Dixon, Eater

“The Short and Brilliant Life of Ernest Matthew Mickler”, Michael Adno, The Bitter Southerner

“‘You Died’: The Resurrection of a Cook in the Heart of SF’s Demanding Culinary Scene”, Jonathan Kauffman, San Francisco Chronicle

Wine, Spirits, and Other Beverages

“The Gulp War”, Dave Stroup, Eater

“‘Welch’s Grape Jelly with Alcohol’: How Trump’s Horrific Wine Became the Ultimate Metaphor for His Presidency”, Corby Kummer, Vanity Fair

“Why Is the Wine World So Un-Woke?”, Jon Bonné, Punch