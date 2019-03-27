These Are the 2019 James Beard Award Finalists

James Beard Award finalists in the Chef, Restaurant, and Journalism categories were announced on Wednesday morning.
The past month has been buzzing with James Beard Foundation news: ahead of the May 6 gala, awards have already been doled out for the Lifetime Achievement Award (Patrick O’Connell), Humanitarian of the Year Award (Giving Kitchen), 2019 Design Icon (Canlis), and most recently, five winners for the 2019 Leadership Awards. The latest announcement is a big one—the finalists in the Restaurant, Chef, Broadcast Media, Book, Journalism, and Restaurant Design categories, as a follow up to the semifinalist list that was announced one month prior.
Big names that received nods include Samin Nosrat, Marc Vetri, and Daniela Soto-Innes—the final winners will be announced at the 2019 James Beard Awards Gala on May 6, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. Check out the full list of finalists below:
2019 James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Awards
Best New Restaurant
A restaurant opened in 2018 that already demonstrates excellence in cuisine and hospitality, and that is likely to make a significant impact in years to come.
Angler, San Francisco
Atomix, NYC
Bavel, Los Angeles
Frenchette, NYC
Majordomo, Los Angeles
Outstanding Baker
A pastry chef or baker who demonstrates exceptional skill, integrity, and character in the preparation of desserts, pastries, or breads served in a retail bakery. Must have been working as a pastry chef or baker for the past five years.
Zachary Golper, Bien Cuit, NYC
Maura Kilpatrick, Sofra Bakery and Café, Cambridge, MA
Lisa Ludwinski, Sister Pie, Detroit
Avery Ruzicka, Manresa Bread, Los Gatos, CA
Greg Wade, Publican Quality Bread, Chicago
Outstanding Bar Program
A restaurant or bar that demonstrates exceptional care and skill in the selection, preparation, and serving of cocktails, spirits, and/or beer.
Bar Agricole, San Francisco
Dead Rabbit, NYC
Kimball House, Decatur, GA
Lost Lake, Chicago
Ticonderoga Club, Atlanta
Outstanding Chef (Presented by All-Clad Metalcrafters)
A chef who sets high culinary standards and who has served as a positive example for other food professionals. Must have been working as a chef for the past five years.
Ashley Christensen, Poole’s Diner, Raleigh, NC
David Kinch, Manresa, Los Gatos, CA
Corey Lee, Benu, San Francisco
Donald Link, Herbsaint, New Orleans
Marc Vetri, Vetri Cucina, Philadelphia
Outstanding Pastry Chef (Presented by Lavazza)
A pastry chef or baker who demonstrates exceptional skill, integrity, and character in the preparation of desserts, pastries, or breads served in a restaurant. Must have been working as a pastry chef or baker for the past five years.
Juan Contreras, Atelier Crenn, San Francisco
Kelly Fields, Willa Jean, New Orleans
Meg Galus, Boka, Chicago
Margarita Manzke, République, Los Angeles
Pichet Ong, Brothers and Sisters, Washington, D.C.
Outstanding Restaurant (Presented by S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water)
A restaurant that demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, service, and operations. Must have been in business 10 or more consecutive years.
Balthazar, NYC
FIG, Charleston, SC
Jaleo, Washington, D.C.
Quince, San Francisco
Zahav, Philadelphia
Outstanding Restaurateur (Presented by Magellan Corporation)
A restaurateur who demonstrates creativity in entrepreneurship and integrity in restaurant operations. Must have been in the restaurant business for at least 10 years. Must not have been nominated for a James Beard Foundation chef award in the past five years.
Hugh Acheson, Atlanta (Empire State South, Five & Ten, The National, and others)
Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz, Boka Restaurant Group, Chicago (Boka, Girl & the Goat, Momotaro, and others)
JoAnn Clevenger, Upperline, New Orleans
Ken Oringer, Boston (Little Donkey, Toro, Uni, and others)
Alex Raij and Eder Montero, NYC (La Vara, Txikito, Saint Julivert Fisherie, and others)
Ellen Yin, High Street Hospitality Group, Philadelphia (Fork, High Street on Market, High Street on Hudson)
Outstanding Service
A restaurant in operation for five or more years that demonstrates consistency and exceptional thoughtfulness in hospitality and service.
Brigtsen’s, New Orleans
Canlis, Seattle
Frasca Food and Wine, Boulder, CO
Saison, San Francisco
Swan Oyster Depot, San Francisco
Zingerman’s Roadhouse, Ann Arbor, MI
Outstanding Wine Program (Presented by Robert Mondavi Winery)
A restaurant or bar that demonstrates excellence in wine service through a carefully considered wine list and a well-informed approach to helping customers choose and drink wine.
Bacchanal, New Orleans
Benu, San Francisco
Miller Union, Atlanta
Night + Market, Los Angeles
Spiaggia, Chicago
Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Producer
A beer, wine, or spirits producer who demonstrates consistency and exceptional skill in his or her craft.
Cathy Corison, Corison Winery, St. Helena, CA
Ann Marshall and Scott Blackwell, High Wire Distilling Co., Charleston, SC
Steve Matthiasson, Matthiasson Wines, Napa, CA
Rob Tod, Allagash Brewing Company, Portland, ME
Lance Winters, St. George Spirits, Alameda, CA
Rising Star Chef of the Year (Presented by S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water)
A chef age 30 or younger who displays exceptional talent, character, and leadership ability, and who is likely to make a significant impact in years to come.
Ana Castro, Coquette, New Orleans
Alisha Elenz, MFK, Chicago
Alexander Hong, Sorrel, San Francisco
Jesse Ito, Royal Izakaya, Philadelphia
Kwame Onwuachi, Kith and Kin, Washington, D.C.
Jonathan Yao, Kato, Los Angeles
Best Chefs
Chefs who set high culinary standards and also demonstrate integrity and admirable leadership skills in their respective regions. A nominee may be from any kind of dining establishment but must have been working as a chef for at least five years, with the three most recent years spent in the region.
Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)
Diana Dávila, Mi Tocaya Antojería, Chicago
Jason Hammel, Lula Café, Chicago
Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark, Parachute, Chicago
David Posey and Anna Posey, Elske, Chicago
Noah Sandoval, Oriole, Chicago
Lee Wolen, Boka, Chicago
Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (D.C., DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)
Amy Brandwein, Centrolina, Washington, D.C.
Tom Cunanan, Bad Saint, Washington, D.C.
Rich Landau, Vedge, Philadelphia
Cristina Martinez, South Philly Barbacoa, Philadelphia
Cindy Wolf, Charleston, Baltimore
Best Chef: Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI)
Michael Corvino, Corvino Supper Club & Tasting Room, Kansas City, MO
Michael Gallina, Vicia, St. Louis
Ann Kim, Young Joni, Minneapolis
Jamie Malone, Grand Café, Minneapolis
Christina Nguyen, Hai Hai, Minneapolis
Best Chef: New York City (Five Boroughs)
Sean Gray, Momofuku Ko
Brooks Headley, Superiority Burger
Daniela Soto-Innes, Atla
Alex Stupak, Empellón Midtown
Jody Williams and Rita Sodi, Via Carota
Best Chef: Northeast (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY State, RI, VT)
Tiffani Faison, Tiger Mama, Boston
James Mark, North, Providence
Tony Messina, Uni, Boston
Cassie Piuma, Sarma, Somerville, MA
Benjamin Sukle, Oberlin, Providence
Best Chef: Northwest (AK, ID, MT, OR, WA, WY)
Peter Cho, Han Oak, Portland, OR
Katy Millard, Coquine, Portland, OR
Brady Williams, Canlis, Seattle
Justin Woodward, Castagna, Portland, OR
Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi, Joule, Seattle
Best Chef: South (AL, AR, Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, FL, LA, MS)
Vishwesh Bhatt, Snackbar, Oxford, MS
Jose Enrique, Jose Enrique, San Juan, PR
Kristen Essig and Michael Stoltzfus, Coquette, New Orleans
Slade Rushing, Brennan’s, New Orleans
Isaac Toups, Toups’ Meatery, New Orleans
Best Chef: Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV)
Mashama Bailey, The Grey, Savannah, GA
Katie Button, Cúrate, Asheville, NC
Cassidee Dabney, The Barn at Blackberry Farm, Walland, TN
Ryan Smith, Staplehouse, Atlanta
Andrew Ticer and Michael Hudman, Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen, Memphis
Best Chef: Southwest (AZ, CO, NM, OK, TX, UT)
Charleen Badman, FnB, Scottsdale, AZ
Kevin Fink, Emmer & Rye, Austin
Michael Fojtasek, Olamaie, Austin
Bryce Gilmore, Barley Swine, Austin
Steve McHugh, Cured, San Antonio
Best Chef: West (CA, HI, NV)
Michael Cimarusti, Providence, Los Angeles
Jeremy Fox, Rustic Canyon, Santa Monica, CA
Jessica Koslow, Sqirl, Los Angeles
Travis Lett, Gjelina, Venice, CA
Joshua Skenes, Saison, San Francisco
2019 James Beard Foundation Outstanding Restaurant Design Awards
Winners will be announced on May 6, 2019.
75 Seats and Under
For the best restaurant design or renovation in North America since January 1, 2016.
Firms: Heliotrope Architects and Price Erickson Interior Design
Project: Willmott’s Ghost, Seattle
Firm: Roman and Williams
Project: La Mercerie, NYC
Firm: Studio Writers
Project: Atomix, NYC
76 Seats and Over
For the best restaurant design or renovation in North America since January 1, 2016.
Firm: Land and Sea Dept.
Project: Lonesome Rose, Chicago
Firm: studio razavi architecture
Project: Boqueria, NYC
Firm: Parts and Labor Design
Project: Pacific Standard Time, Chicago
Other Eating and Drinking Places
Eligible establishments include bars, quick service and fast casual restaurants, diners, counter service, food trucks and food halls, ice cream and cake shops, pop-ups, take-out counters, and coffee bars and shops completed or renovated since January 1, 2016.
Firm: AvroKO
Project: China Live, San Francisco
Firm: Schwartz and Architecture (S^A)
Project: El Pípila, San Francisco
Firm: Summer Ops
Project: Island Oyster, NYC
Design Icon
CanlisSeattle
2019 James Beard Foundation Book Awards
For cookbooks and other non-fiction food- or beverage-related books that were published in the U.S.
in 2018. Winners will be announced on April 26, 2019. The winner of the Book of the Year Award and the Cookbook Hall of Fame inductee will be announced on April 26, 2019.
American
Books with recipes focused on the cooking or foodways of regions or communities in the United States.
A Common Table: 80 Recipes and Stories from My Shared Cultures, Cynthia Chen McTernan (Rodale)
Between Harlem and Heaven: Afro-Asian-American Cooking for Big Nights, Weeknights, and Every Day, JJ Johnson and Alexander Smalls (Flatiron Books)
Sweet Home Café Cookbook: A Celebration of African American Cooking, Albert G. Lukas and Jessica B. Harris (Smithsonian Books)
Baking and Desserts
Books with recipes focused on breads, pastries, desserts, and other treats.
Black Girl Baking: Wholesome Recipes Inspired by a Soulful Upbringing, Jerrelle Guy (Page Street Publishing Co.)
Pie Squared: Irresistibly Easy Sweet & Savory Slab Pies, Cathy Barrow (Grand Central Publishing)
SUQAR: Desserts & Sweets from the Modern Middle East, Greg Malouf and Lucy Malouf, (Hardie Grant Books)
Beverage
Books with or without recipes focused on beverages, such as cocktails, beer, wine, spirits, coffee, tea, or juices.
Apéritif: Cocktail Hour the French Way, Rebekah Peppler, (Clarkson Potter)
The Aviary Cocktail Book, Grant Achatz, Nick Kokonas, Micah Melton, Allen Hemberger, and Sarah Hemberger (The Alinea Group)
Cocktail Codex, Alex Day, Nick Fauchald, and David Kaplan (Ten Speed Press)
General
Books with recipes that address a broad scope of cooking, not just a single topic, technique, or region.
Everyday Dorie, Dorie Greenspan (Rux Martin/Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)
Milk Street: Tuesday Nights, Christopher Kimball (Little, Brown and Company)
Ottolenghi Simple, Yotam Ottolenghi (Ten Speed Press)
Health and Special Diets
Books with recipes that focus on improving health and nutrition, or that address specific health issues, such as allergies or diabetes.
The Complete Diabetes Cookbook, Editors at America’s Test Kitchen (America’s Test Kitchen)
Eat a Little Better, Sam Kass (Clarkson Potter)
More with Less, Jodi Moreno (Roost Books)
International
Books with recipes focused on food or cooking traditions of countries or regions outside of the United States.
Feast: Food of the Islamic World, Anissa Helou (Ecco)
The Food of Northern Thailand, Austin Bush (Clarkson Potter)
I Am a Filipino, Nicole Ponseca and Miguel Trinidad (Artisan Books)
Photography
Season: Big Flavors, Beautiful Food, Nik Sharma (Chronicle Books)
Tokyo New Wave, Andrea Fazzari (Ten Speed Press)
Wild: Adventure Cookbook, Luisa Brimble (Prestel Publishing)
Reference, History, and Scholarship
Includes manuals, guides, encyclopedias, and books that present research related to food or foodways.
Canned: The Rise and Fall of Consumer Confidence in the American Food Industry, Anna Zeide (University of California Press)
Catfish Dream: Ed Scott’s Fight for His Family Farm and Racial Justice in the Mississippi Delta, Julian Rankin (University of Georgia Press)
Creole Italian: Sicilian Immigrants and the Shaping of New Orleans Food Culture, Justin Nystrom (University of Georgia Press)
Restaurant and Professional
Books written by a culinary professional or restaurant chef with recipes that may include advanced cooking techniques, using specialty ingredients and professional equipment, including culinary arts textbooks.
Chicken and Charcoal: Yakitori, Yardbird, Hong Kong, Matt Abergel (Phaidon Press)
From the Earth: World’s Great, Rare and Almost Forgotten Vegetables, Peter Gilmore (Hardie Grant Books)
Rich Table, Evan Rich and Sarah Rich (Chronicle Books)
Single Subject
Books with recipes focused on a single or category of ingredients, a dish, or a method of cooking.
Bread & Butter: History, Culture, Recipes, Richard Snapes, Grant Harrington, and Eve Hemingway (Quadrille Publishing)
Goat: Cooking and Eating, James Whetlor (Quadrille Publishing)
Korean BBQ: Master Your Grill in Seven Sauces, Bill Kim (Ten Speed Press)
Vegetable-Focused Cooking
Books on vegetable cookery with recipes including vegetarian or vegan cooking.
Almonds, Anchovies, and Pancetta: A Vegetarian Cookbook, Kind Of, Cal Peternell (William Morrow Cookbooks)
Saladish, Ilene Rosen (Artisan Books)
Vegetarian Viet Nam, Cameron Stauch (W. W. Norton & Company)
Writing
Narrative nonfiction books including memoirs, culinary tourism, investigative journalism, food advocacy, and critical analysis of food and foodways for a general audience.
Buttermilk Graffiti: A Chef’s Journey to Discover America’s New Melting-Pot Cuisine, Edward Lee (Artisan Books)
Hippie Food: How Back-to-the-Landers, Longhairs, and Revolutionaries Changed the Way We Eat, Jonathan Kauffman
(William Morrow)
Pasta, Pane, Vino: Deep Travels Through Italy’s Food Culture, Matt Goulding (Harper Wave/Anthony Bourdain)
2019 James Beard Foundation Broadcast Media Awards
For radio, television broadcasts, podcasts, webcasts, and documentaries appearing in 2018. Winners will be announced on April 26, 2019.
Documentary
Chef Flynn, Airs on: Hulu, iTunes, and YouTube
Funke, Airs on: LA Film Festival and Vimeo
Modified, Airs on: Film festivals and Vimeo
Online Video, Fixed Location and/or Instructional
Handcrafted – How to Make Handmade Soba Noodles, Airs on: Bon Appétit
Mad Genius – Crispy Cheese Sticks; Waffled Okonomiyaki; and Puff Pastry, Airs on: Food & Wine, YouTube, and Facebook
MasterClass – Dominique Ansel Teaches French Pastry Fundamentals, Airs on: MasterClass
Online Video, on Location
First We Feast’s Food Skills – Mozzarella Kings of New York, Airs on: YouTube
Kitchen Unnecessary – Fire Morels, Airs on: YouTube, Facebook
NPR Foraging – Eating Wild Sea Creatures; You Can Eat Dandelions; and The Hunt for Morels, Airs on: NPR
Outstanding Personality
Samin Nosrat, Salt Fat Acid Heat, Airs on: Netflix
Marcus Samuelsson, No Passport Required, Airs on: PBS
Molly Yeh, Girl Meets Farm, Airs on: Food Network
Outstanding Reporting
Deep Dive and Food for Thought, 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, Reporter: David Chang, Airs on: NBC, NBCSN
In Real Life – Why You MUST Try Native American Cuisine, Reporter: Yara Elmjouie, Airs on: YouTube, AJ+
The Sporkful – Yewande Finds Her Super Power, Reporter: Dan Pashman, Airs on: Stitcher
Podcast
Copper & Heat – Be a Girl, Airs on: Copper & Heat, iTunes, Spotify, and Stitcher
The Feed – Paletas and Other Icy Treats, Airs on: PodcastOne
Racist Sandwich – Erasing Black Barbecue, Airs on: iTunes, Racist Sandwich, and Stitcher
Radio Show
California Foodways – Providing a Taste of Oaxaca to Central Valley; Can Ag and Wildlife Co-Exist? Rice Farmers Think So; and Frozen Burrito Royalty in the Central Valley, Airs on: KQED, California Foodways
The Food Chain – Raw Grief and Widowed, Airs on: BBC World Service
KCRW's Good Food – Remembering Jonathan Gold, Airs on: KCRW
Special (on TV or Online)
Anthony Bourdain: Explore Parts Unknown – Little Los Angeles, Airs on: CNN, Explore Parts Unknown, Roads & Kingdoms
Spencer’s BIG Holiday, Airs on: Gusto
Taste Buds – Chefsgiving, Airs on: ABC
Television Program, in Studio or Fixed Location
Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro – Mary Poppins Show, Airs on: Food Network
Good Eats: Reloaded – Steak Your Claim, Airs on: Cooking Channel
Pati’s Mexican Table – Tijuana: Stories from the Border, Airs on: WETA Washington; Distributed Nationally by American Public Television
Television Program, on Location
The Migrant Kitchen – Man’oushe, Airs on: KCET and Link TV
Salt Fat Acid Heat – Salt, Airs on: Netflix
Ugly Delicious – Fried Chicken, Airs on: Netflix
Visual and Technical Excellence
Anthony Bourdain: Explore Parts Unknown, Yuki Aizawa, Sarah Hagey, Nathalie Karouni, Kate Kunath and August Thurmer
Airs on: CNN, Explore Parts Unknown, Roads & Kingdoms
Chef’s Table, Will Basanta, Adam Bricker, and Danny O’Malley, Airs on: Netflix
From The Wild – Season 4, Kevin Kossowan, Airs on: Vimeo
2019 James Beard Foundation Journalism Awards
For articles published in English in 2018. Winners will be announced on April 26, 2019. Publication of the Year will be decided by members of the James Beard Awards Journalism Committee and will be announced at the awards ceremony.
Columns
America’s Best Worst Cook: “Hi, I’m America’s Best Worst Cook”; “Dear Chefs, Will Eating This Kill Me?” and “How to Roast a Chicken? The Answers Are Horrifying.” JJ Goode, Taste
Local Fare: “The Question of Dinner”; “Dixie Vodka”; and “Folk Witness”, John T. Edge, Oxford American
What We Talk About When We Talk About American Food: “The Pickled Cucumbers That Survived the 1980s AIDS Epidemic”; “A Second Look at the Tuna Sandwich’s All-American History”; and “Freedom and Borscht for Ukrainian-Jewish Émigrés”
Mari Uyehara
Taste
Craig Claiborne Distinguished Restaurant Review Award
Counter Intelligence: “The Hearth & Hound, April Bloomfield’s New Los Angeles Restaurant, Is Nothing Like a Gastropub”; “There’s Crocodile and Hog Stomach, but Jonathan Gold Is All About the Crusty Rice at Nature Pagoda”; and “At Middle Eastern Restaurants, It All Starts with Hummus. Jonathan Gold says Bavel’s Is Magnificent”, Jonathan Gold, Los Angeles Times
“The Fire Gods of Washington, D.C.”; “David Chang’s Majordomo Is No Minor Feat”; and “North America’s Best Cantonese Food Is in Canada”, Bill Addison, Eater
“The Four Seasons Returns. But Can It Come Back?” “Why David Chang Matters”; and “A Celebration of Black Southern Food, at JuneBaby in Seattle”, Pete Wells, The New York Times
Dining and Travel
Chau Down: “A New Orleans Food Diary”; “A Portland Food Diary”; and “A Chicago Food Diary”, Danny Chau, The Ringer
“Dim Sum Is Dead, Long Live Dim Sum”, Max Falkowitz, Airbnb Magazine
“Many Chinas, Many Tables”, Jonathan Kauffman and Team, San Francisco Chronicle
Feature Reporting
“Big in Japan”, Tejal Rao,The New York Times Magazine
“A Kingdom from Dust”, Mark Arax, The California Sunday Magazine
“Shell Game: Saving Florida’s Oysters Could Mean Killing a Way of Life”, Laura Reiley and Eve Edelheit, Tampa Bay Times
Food Coverage in a General Interest Publication
New York Magazine
Robin Raisfeld, Rob Patronite, Maggie Bullock, and the Staff of New York Magazine
Roads & Kingdoms
Nathan Thornburgh, Matt Goulding, Anup Kaphle, and the Roads & Kingdoms Team
T: The New York Times Style Magazine
Kurt Soller, Hanya Yanagihara, and the Staff of T Magazine
Foodways
“Back to Where It All Began: I Had Never Eaten in Ghana Before. But My Ancestors Had.", Michael W. Twitty, Bon Appétit
“A Hunger for Tomatoes”, Shane Mitchell,The Bitter Southerner
“What is Northern Food?”, Steve Hoffman, Artful Living
Health and Wellness
“Clean Label’s Dirty Little Secret”, Nadia Berenstein,The New Food Economy
“The Last Conversation You’ll Ever Need to Have About Eating Right” and “The Last Conversation You’ll Need to Have on Eating Right: The Follow-ups”, Mark Bittman and David L. Katz, New York Magazine / Grub Street
“‘White People Food’ Is Creating An Unattainable Picture Of Health”, Kristen Aiken, HuffPost
Home Cooking
“Melissa Clark’s Thanksgiving”, Melissa Clark, The New York Times
“The Subtle Thrills of Cold Chicken Salad”, Cathy Erway, Taste
“Top Secret Ingredients”, Kathleen Purvis, Garden & Gun
Innovative Storytelling
“In Search of Water-Boiled Fish”, Angie Wang, Eater
“100 Most Jewish Foods”, Alana Newhouse, Tablet Magazine
“What’s in a Food Truck?”, Bonnie Berkowitz, Seth Blanchard, Aaron Steckelberg, and Monica Ulmanu, The Washington Post
Investigative Reporting
“‘It's Not Fair, Not Right’: How America Treats Its Black Farmers”, Debbie Weingarten and Audra Mulkern, The Guardian and the Economic Hardship Reporting Project
“A Killing Season”, Boyce Upholt,The New Republic
“Victims Blame FDA for Food-Recall Failures”, Christine Haughney Dare-Bryan, Politico
Jonathan Gold Local Voice Award
“Storied Ovens”; “Food Outside the U.S. Open Gates”; and “A New Destination for Chinese Food: Not Flushing, but Forest Hills”, Max Falkowitz, The New York Times; Plate Magazine
“My Dinner at the Playboy Club”; “Curry and Roti Destination Singh’s Lights Up Queens”; and “Where New Yorkers Actually Eat in Times Square”, Robert Sietsema Eater NY
“Yes Indeed, Lord: Queen’s Cuisine, Where Everything Comes from the Heart”; “Top 10 New Orleans Restaurants for 2019”; and “Sexual Harassment Allegations Preceded Sucré Co-Founder Tariq Hanna’s Departure”, Brett Anderson, Nola.com | The Times-Picayune
M.F.K. Fisher Distinguished Writing Award
“A Kingdom from Dust”, Mark Arax, The California Sunday Magazine
“The Poet’s Table”, Mayukh Sen, Poetry Foundation
“What Is Northern Food?”, Steve Hoffman, Artful Living
Personal Essay, Long Form
“I Made the Pizza Cinnamon Rolls from Mario Batali’s Sexual Misconduct Apology Letter”, Geraldine DeRuiter Everywhereist.com
“Need to Find Me? Ask My Ham Man”, Catherine Down, The New York Times
“Writing an Iranian Cookbook in an Age of Anxiety”, Naz Deravian, The Atlantic
Personal Essay, Short Form
“Doritos is Developing Lady-Friendly Chips Because You Should Never Hear a Woman Crunch”, Maura Judkis, The Washington Post
“I’m a Chef with Terminal Cancer. This Is What I’m Doing with the Time I Have Left”, Fatima Ali, Bon Appétit
“Savoring the School Lunch”, Rebekah Denn, The Seattle Times
Profile
“Heaven Was a Place in Harlem”, Vince Dixon, Eater
“The Short and Brilliant Life of Ernest Matthew Mickler”, Michael Adno, The Bitter Southerner
“‘You Died’: The Resurrection of a Cook in the Heart of SF’s Demanding Culinary Scene”, Jonathan Kauffman, San Francisco Chronicle
Wine, Spirits, and Other Beverages
“The Gulp War”, Dave Stroup, Eater
“‘Welch’s Grape Jelly with Alcohol’: How Trump’s Horrific Wine Became the Ultimate Metaphor for His Presidency”, Corby Kummer, Vanity Fair
“Why Is the Wine World So Un-Woke?”, Jon Bonné, Punch