Emmys 2019: All the Nominated Food Shows and TV Personalities

Each year, members of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences vote for and hand out the Emmy Awards to recognize achievements in the medium. Right now, with unlimited streaming services like Netflix, hundreds of satellite TV channels, there's a veritable buffet of food programming to choose from, whether its comedy, competition, or social commentary that whets your appetite. Today, the Television Academy released its list of nominees for the 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony which will take place September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles. Here are all the food (and food-adjacent) TV series nominated this year:

Outstanding Competition Program

Top Chef is nominated for its 16th season which took the chefs from Kentucky to Macau, along with Netflix’s hilarious baking fail showcase Nailed It!, co-hosted by comedian Nicole Byer and renown pastry chef Jacques Torres.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Fleabag, a show about Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s title character who runs a guinea-pig-themed cafe and had a particularly poignant dinner scene in season two, is up for the category against The Good Place, known for its dozens of punny fro-yo shop and restaurant names, as well as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel which celebrates brisket and bagels, and was even cause to resurrect New York City’s famed Carnegie Deli. Fleabag’s Waller-Bridge is up for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series along with Maisel’s Rachel Brosnahan who won the category last year. The Good Place’s Ted Danson is nominated for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

Alex Borstein is up for Supporting Actress in a comedy series for Maisel (who won last year as well) as is Marin Hinkle, and Tony Shalhoub for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Olivia Colman and Sian Clifford are nominated in the Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category for Fleabag. All three series have nominations in the Guest Actor/Actress categories as well.

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Queer Eye and the Fab Five’s resident food expert Antoni Porowski is nominated in the same category as Mayor of Flavortown Guy Fieri’s Diner’s Drive-Ins and Dives.

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Former Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal’s travel and dining series Somebody Feed Phil is nominated alongside Alaskan crab fishing docuseries Deadliest Catch.

Outstanding Variety/Sketch Series

Sloshed educational series Drunk History is nominated along with At Home with Amy Sedaris, the comedian’s sweetly satirical take on domestically-inclined craft and cooking shows.

Outstanding Informational Series or Special

The final, semi-posthumous season of Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown is nominated, as is Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

And while Game of Thrones wasn't particularly about food (long live Hot Pie), the final season racked up 32 nominations, and the series received 15 different Ommegang beer tributes over its entire run. Check out our list of GoT-inspired booze here, and read about the latest addition to the lineup here.

