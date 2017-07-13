12 Ways to Wear Your Love of Doughnuts

Sometimes, you love something so much that you just need to shout it to the world. After all, if all you do with donuts is eat them, how will everyone else know how much you appreciate their doughy, sugary goodness? Thankfully, these donut-themed clothes and accessories are here to help.

Donutella Plush Headband

Okay, so it's fun enough that this headband lets you wear your love of donuts loud and proud. But it's even better that it's part of Tokidoki's character Donutella. No, it's not a Nutella thing, but it is an entire character (merch and all) dedicated to donuts.

Wen Donut Low Tops

If your love for donuts is so intense that you'd be happy to sport your donut pride every day, you can do just that with these hand painted donut sneakers.

Donut with Sprinkles Snapback Hat

If headbands just aren't your thing, you can still wear your love of donuts on your head with this snapback hat.

Pink Donut Sprinkles On Ear Foldable Headphones

If you'd like to hear donuts singing sweetly into your ears as you travel, then you're going to love these over-the-ear donut headphones.

Doughnut Birthday Dress

For the ultimate donut wearing experience, you can completely cover yourself in donuts with this dress from LadyMayraClothing on Etsy. Warning: it may make everyone around you hungry.

Delicious Donuts 3-D Print T-shirt

On the other hand, if you want to be super loud with your love of donuts, this t-shirt definitely does the trick. Its massive donut print is pretty impossible to ignore.

Mini Fun Donut Earrings

Thanks to Etsy seller beadpassion, not only can you have tiny donuts framing your face all day, but you can also choose your three favorite flavors out of the seven available. Bonus points for mixing and matching.

H&M Donut Trunks

If you like your junk to be decked out in junk food, then these boxer briefs that are polka dotted with donuts are definitely for you.

Donut Crew Socks

If donut sneakers still aren't enough donut love for your feet, you can always pair them with these fun donut socks, so that there's no doubt in anyone's mind what your favorite morning-friendly pastry is.

Strawberry Donut Iron On Patch

For a little pop of donut on your jean jacket, pants, or bag, without being too in-your-face about it, you can use this cute little iron-on patch.

Snack Time Doughnut Watch

With this bold watch, it's never not donut time.

Donut Temporary Tattoos

Maybe you're thinking about making a serious commitment to your donuts and getting a tattoo, but first you want to try it out. On the other hand, maybe you're just going through a donut phase, and want a way to wear your love of donuts that will fade in not too long. Either way, these tattoos are pretty great.