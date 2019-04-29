These Are the 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America, According to OpenTable

Apparently, California has mastered the breakfast-lunch hybrid.
Mother’s Day may be a yearly celebration of everything wonderful our mothers do—and it’s also synonymous with brunch. After all, nothing says “I love you, Mom” like eggs benedict with crisp, rosemary-studded home fries on the side. (And a Bloody Mary too, if you’re going for that kind of brunch.) With the holiday approaching, OpenTable announced its annual roundup of the best brunch restaurants in America, with winners spanning 24 states (plus D.C.). While you’d expect New York to take home the grand prize for the state with the best brunches—you practically can’t eat anywhere on Saturday or Sunday without seeing a brunch menu (and crowd)—California had the most winners with 16 honorees, followed by New York playing with 12, and Illinois and Pennsylvania tying for third with eight each.
The list of winners includes big names like Balthazar, Yardbird, Stephanie Izard’s Little Goat, and Sadelle’s. In terms of methodology, OpenTable scoured 12 million-plus verified diner reviews of over 30,000 restaurants left between March 1, 2018 and February 28, 2019. So long as restaurants met a minimum overall score and number of reviews, they’d be considered—the overall score is a combination of overall dining rating, “user klout,” total number of reviews, and overall regional rating, according to a statement. Finally, restaurants were scored and sorted based on how many times “brunch” was selected as a special feature tag.
If you’re planning a Mother’s Day brunch, find OpenTable’s full list of recommendations below, sorted in alphabetical order:
- Ambar - Multiple Locations
- Atchafalaya Restaurant - New Orleans, Louisiana
- Balthazar - New York, New York
- Bartolotta's Lake Park Bistro - Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Beachcomber Cafe - Crystal Cove - Newport Coast, California
- Beatrix - Multiple Locations
- Brennan's - New Orleans, Louisiana
- Brennan’s of Houston - Houston, Texas
- Bristol Seafood Grill - Multiple Locations
- The Butcher, The Baker, The Cappuccino Maker - West Hollywood, California
- Bud & Marilyn's - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Café Ba-Ba-Reeba - Chicago, Illinois
- Cafe Fiorello - New York, New York
- Cafe Luxembourg - New York, New York
- Cafe Monte - Charlotte, North Carolina
- Cappy's Restaurant - San Antonio, Texas
- Carmine's - 44th Street - New York, New York
- Catch LA - West Hollywood, California
- Chart House Restaurant - Weehawken, New Jersey
- Chez Zee - Austin, Texas
- Cookshop - New York, New York
- The Copper Hen - Minneapolis, Minnesota
- The Dandelion - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- The Dining Room at Salish Lodge & Spa - Snoqualmie, Washington
- Duke's - Huntington Beach, California
- Emmaline - Houston, Texas
- Farmers & Distillers - Washington, D.C.
- Farmers Fishers Bakers - Washington, D.C.
- Farmhouse at Rogers Gardens - Corona Del Mar, California
- Founding Farmers - Multiple Locations
- The Gage - Chicago, Illinois
- Gandy Dancer - Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Geoffrey's Restaurant - Malibu, California
- Gertrude's - Baltimore, Maryland
- Giada - The Cromwell - Las Vegas, Nevada
- Grace's - Houston, Texas
- The Grand Marlin of Pensacola Beach - Pensacola, Florida
- Great Maple - San Diego, California
- Green Valley Grill - Greensboro, North Carolina
- The Hamilton - Washington, D.C.
- The Hampton Social - River North - Chicago, Illinois
- Harbor House - Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Hell's Kitchen - Caesars Palace Las Vegas - Las Vegas, Nevada
- The Henry - Phoenix, Arizona
- HEXX kitchen + bar - Las Vegas, Nevada
- Ida Claire - Addison, Texas
- The Ivy - West Hollywood, California
- Jake's Del Mar - Del Mar, California
- Kyle G's Prime Seafood - Jensen Beach, Florida
- Lafayette - New York, New York
- Lake Elmo Inn - Lake Elmo, Minnesota
- Le Diplomate - Washington, D.C.
- Le Moo - Louisville, Kentucky
- Lindey's - Columbus, Ohio
- Little Goat - Chicago, Illinois
- Lola Seattle - Seattle, Washington
- Louie Bossi Ristorante - Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- The Love - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Maggiano's - South Coast Plaza - Costa Mesa, California
- Mama's Fish House - Paia, Hawaii
- Mere Bulles - Brentwood, Tennessee
- Mon Ami Gabi - Las Vegas, Nevada
- Muriel's Jackson Square - New Orleans, Louisiana
- Oxford Exchange - Tampa, Florida
- Palace - Miami Beach, Florida
- Palace Café - New Orleans, Louisiana
- Parc - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Perch LA - Los Angeles, California
- Pier W - Cleveland, Ohio
- Poor Calvin's - Atlanta, Georgia
- Print Works Bistro - Greensboro, North Carolina
- The Rotunda at Neiman Marcus - San Francisco, California
- Sadelle’s - New York, New York
- Salty's - Multiple Locations
- Sarabeth's Park Avenue South - New York, New York
- Shaw's Crab House - Chicago, Illinois
- The Smith - Multiple Locations
- Somerset - Chicago, Illinois
- Spencer's Restaurant - Palm Springs, California
- Stanford Grill - Columbia, Maryland
- Succotash - Penn Quarter DC - Washington, D.C.
- Summer House Santa Monica - Chicago, Illinois
- Suraya - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Talula’s Garden - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Tavern on the Green - New York, New York
- Terrain Garden Cafe - Glen Mills, Pennsylvania
- The Tropicale - Palm Springs, California
- Top of the Hub - Boston , Massachusetts
- Tower Oaks Lodge - Rockville, Maryland
- Town - San Carlos, California
- Tupelo Honey - Downtown Asheville - Asheville, North Carolina
- Ulele - Tampa, Florida
- Unconventional Diner - Washington, D.C.
- Upland - New York, New York
- Whiskey Cake - Plano, Texas
- White Dog Cafe - Wayne, Pennsylvania
- Willa Jean - New Orleans, Louisiana
- X2O Xaviars on the Hudson - Yonkers, New York
- Yank Sing - Rincon Center - San Francisco, California
- Yardbird - Multiple Locations