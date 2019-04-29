These Are the 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America, According to OpenTable

Mother’s Day may be a yearly celebration of everything wonderful our mothers do—and it’s also synonymous with brunch. After all, nothing says “I love you, Mom” like eggs benedict with crisp, rosemary-studded home fries on the side. (And a Bloody Mary too, if you’re going for that kind of brunch.) With the holiday approaching, OpenTable announced its annual roundup of the best brunch restaurants in America, with winners spanning 24 states (plus D.C.). While you’d expect New York to take home the grand prize for the state with the best brunches—you practically can’t eat anywhere on Saturday or Sunday without seeing a brunch menu (and crowd)—California had the most winners with 16 honorees, followed by New York playing with 12, and Illinois and Pennsylvania tying for third with eight each.

The list of winners includes big names like Balthazar, Yardbird, Stephanie Izard’s Little Goat, and Sadelle’s. In terms of methodology, OpenTable scoured 12 million-plus verified diner reviews of over 30,000 restaurants left between March 1, 2018 and February 28, 2019. So long as restaurants met a minimum overall score and number of reviews, they’d be considered—the overall score is a combination of overall dining rating, “user klout,” total number of reviews, and overall regional rating, according to a statement. Finally, restaurants were scored and sorted based on how many times “brunch” was selected as a special feature tag.

If you’re planning a Mother’s Day brunch, find OpenTable’s full list of recommendations below, sorted in alphabetical order: