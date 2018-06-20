The 100 Best Al Fresco Restaurants in the Country, According to OpenTable

Eating outside weather has officially arrived. It’s the season of sitting on the patio or the rooftop, ordering a cold drink (preferably something frozen) and enjoying your meal in the sunshine. Whether you live by the beach or in a bustling city, eateries everywhere are pulling tables onto the sidewalk so that you can eat al fresco. Of course, not all outdoor seating is created equal. The best al fresco restaurants have a great view (maybe of the water, or a stunning mountain range), a drinks menu on which refreshing cocktails are a staple, lots of fresh, summery dishes, and preferably umbrellas so you can hide in the shade, if necessary. OpenTable has released its list of the 100 best al fresco restaurants in the country, so you know where to go for the best al fresco experience, whether you’re on vacation in a new city or just enjoying a lazy Sunday.

OpenTable used user reviews to put together the list, which covers 22 states and features restaurants in ocean-side towns, deserts, and even urban sprawls (because a street cramped with honking taxi cabs totally counts as a view in New York City).

Of course, California came out on top, with 30 restaurants in the state appearing on the list. Meanwhile, 26 restaurants in Florida and 10 from Hawaii also made the cut. Given all these states proximity to nature and the ocean, it’s no surprise they offer the restaurants will the most spectacular vistas. Most of the restaurants serve American fare, but several also focus on Italian cuisine, and in particular, seafood.

By the way, the restaurants are not ranked, they are merely listed in alphabetical order. You can find the whole list here, so get started on your summer eating bucket list by checking out as many of these places as you can before the season of dining al fresco comes to an end. Here's a sample of some of the restaurants that made the list: