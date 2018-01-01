New York Travel Guide
F&W names fantastic restaurants from the country’s best chefs, stellar coffee bars, hotels for food lovers and innovative bars. Plus: delicious recipes from NYC stars.
Top Picks
New York Restaurants
Insider Picks
Classic
Splurge
Best Value
Bakeries, Coffee Bars and Breakfast Spots
Bars
Hotel Pick
The NoMad
The first US project by designer Jacques Garcia of Paris’s Hotel Costes has a food-and-beverage program from the team behind NYC’s renowned Eleven Madison Park. thenomadhotel.com.More Hotels for Food Lovers
Best New Chef 2012
Dan Kluger
Why He Won: At ABC Kitchen, he uses farmers’ market produce to make some of Manhattan’s best and most beautiful New American dishes.
Editor Obsessions
New York State of Mind
Rich Torrisi and Mario Carbone love everything about NYC, from Tiffany silver to bagels. Torrisi Italian Specialties and its offshoot, Parm, express their culinary view of the city.