New York Travel Guide

F&W names fantastic restaurants from the country's best chefs, stellar coffee bars, hotels for food lovers and innovative bars.

The NoMad

The first US project by designer Jacques Garcia of Paris’s Hotel Costes has a food-and-beverage program from the team behind NYC’s renowned Eleven Madison Park. thenomadhotel.com.

  The Dutch: Andrew Carmellini’s newest restaurant draws on everything American, from New England seafood shacks to Southern barbecue spots, for a menu that includes oyster sliders and crispy-skinned fried chicken.
New York Travel: Chef Dan Kluger
Dan Kluger

Why He Won: At ABC Kitchen, he uses farmers’ market produce to make some of Manhattan’s best and most beautiful New American dishes.

 
New York Travel: Torrisi’s New York State of Mind
New York State of Mind

Rich Torrisi and Mario Carbone love everything about NYC, from Tiffany silver to bagels. Torrisi Italian Specialties and its offshoot, Parm, express their culinary view of the city.

 

