Chef Intel

New York City Wine and Food Festival

Food & Wine is thrilled to present the 6th annual New York City Wine & Food Festival, which brings together legendary culinary icons and benefits the hunger-relief charities Food Bank For New York City and Share Our Strength. Here, fantastic recipes and more from some of the chefs who will gather at NYCWFF 2013.

How-to Tips

Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli of New York City's Butter and The Darby shares her best tips on cooking with wine with F&W editor in chief Dana Cowin.

Travel Tip

"There's no better way to feel the pulse of a city or to understand the local culture than to visit a market", says F&W contributor Andrew Zimmern. Here, his favorite markets across the globe.

Recipe

With delicious house-cured pork and local eggs, Atlanta chef Linton Hopkins adds a Southern touch to Bucatini Carbonara.

Batali Boot Camp

  Iconic chef and philanthropist Mario Batali will be one of the participants at NYCWFF 2013. Here, a look at the Italian cooking lessons he gave to Jimmy Fallon earlier this year.
Ivan Ramen and Ivan Ramen's Slurp Shop
With incredible dishes like triple-garlic mazemen, Ivan Orkin has revolutionized ramen. After great success in Tokyo, the ramen master is returning home to New York.

Rick Bayless for Frontera Farmer Foundation
Dedicated to helping small, sustainable farms grow, iconic chef Rick Bayless looks to the future of farming.

Yardbird in Hong Kong
Matt Abergel's inspired restaurant puts the spotlight on chicken. The fantastic yakitori incorporates every part of the bird from the succulent thighs to rich, chewy hearts with ginger and spring onion.

Marc Vetri Talks to F&W
Philadelphia's Marc Vetri (an F&W Best New Chef 1999) shares his most requested recipe and one cooking technique everyone should know.

Lessons from Spice Whiz Lior Lev Sercarz
Spice master Lior Lev Sercarz offers an ultimate guide to spices, from how they grow to how to pair them with chocolate.

