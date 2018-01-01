New York City Wine and Food Festival
- Home
- »
- New York City Wine and Food Festival
New York City Wine and Food Festival
Food & Wine is thrilled to present the 6th annual New York City Wine & Food Festival, which brings together legendary culinary icons and benefits the hunger-relief charities Food Bank For New York City and Share Our Strength. Here, fantastic recipes and more from some of the chefs who will gather at NYCWFF 2013.
How-to Tips
Cooking With Wine
Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli of New York City's Butter and The Darby shares her best tips on cooking with wine with F&W editor in chief Dana Cowin.Read More
Travel Tip
The World's Best Food Markets
"There's no better way to feel the pulse of a city or to understand the local culture than to visit a market", says F&W contributor Andrew Zimmern. Here, his favorite markets across the globe.Read More
Recipe
Essential Dish
With delicious house-cured pork and local eggs, Atlanta chef Linton Hopkins adds a Southern touch to Bucatini Carbonara.Read More
Ivan Ramen and Ivan Ramen's Slurp Shop
With incredible dishes like triple-garlic mazemen, Ivan Orkin has revolutionized ramen. After great success in Tokyo, the ramen master is returning home to New York.
Rick Bayless for Frontera Farmer Foundation
Dedicated to helping small, sustainable farms grow, iconic chef Rick Bayless looks to the future of farming.
Yardbird in Hong Kong
Matt Abergel's inspired restaurant puts the spotlight on chicken. The fantastic yakitori incorporates every part of the bird from the succulent thighs to rich, chewy hearts with ginger and spring onion.
Marc Vetri Talks to F&W
Philadelphia's Marc Vetri (an F&W Best New Chef 1999) shares his most requested recipe and one cooking technique everyone should know.
Lessons from Spice Whiz Lior Lev Sercarz
Spice master Lior Lev Sercarz offers an ultimate guide to spices, from how they grow to how to pair them with chocolate.