New Releases from Yeti, Cosori, and More Just Landed at Amazon, and These Are 7 We’re Eyeing

Elisabeth Sherman
Elisabeth Sherman

Published on June 1, 2023

New Releases at Amazon Tout
If you’re eager to browse for a few new products to give your kitchen a quick refresh, the best place to look is Amazon’s hot new releases storefront. While it can be difficult to navigate the plethora of products Amazon has to offer, this section shows you exactly what is new and popular in the kitchen department. 

Right now, you can get tons of convenient and space-saving kitchen tools and appliances. We’ve combed through the new releases to find the most useful products out of the bunch, whether you need a lightweight blender or a can opener that will never make your wrist ache. And if you’re planning on going boating, camping, or hiking this summer, you need to grab this Yeti cooler bucket

Right now, you can shop seven of our favorite products from Amazon’s new releases section, from top brands like Tupperware and Yeti. The best part? Prices start at just $11. 

New Kitchen Releases at Amazon: 

Vitever 6 Pack 2.7-Ounce Condiment Containers

To buy: Vitever 6 Pack 2.7-Ounce Condiment Containers, $11 at amazon.com 

These adorable containers measure just 6- by 3- by 3-inches and fit small portions of condiments to take on the go. The jars fit snugly inside lunch boxes, so whether you need salad dressing to go with lunch at work or ketchup for dipping French fries, these glass storage jars have you covered. But their versatility doesn’t stop there. Small portions of jam, honey, and butter can go on picnics, to the beach, or on playdates. The lids are leakproof, and the jars are safe for both the microwave and the dishwasher. 

Tupperware Heritage Set of 2 Pitchers 

To buy: Tupperware Heritage Set of 2 Pitchers, $30 at amazon.com 

Tupperware Heritage makes vintage-inspired food storage and serveware in the prettiest pastel colors. This set of two blue and yellow pitchers comes in 1-6-quart and 2.2-quart sizes. They’re ideal for outdoor dining and barbecues. Not only do the lids feature the classic starburst pattern seen on Tupperware from the 1970s, but  pushing the top of the lid pops it into place, and pushing it again opens the ready-to-pour spout. Best of all, they are dishwasher-safe, so clean up is easy when you’re done using them. 

One Touch Electric Can Opener

To buy: One Touch Electric Can Opener, $19 (originally $21) at amazon.com 

Manual can openers are bulky, take up lots of drawer space, and can even cause hand cramps. This mini electric can opener already has  more than 4,900 perfect ratings on Amazon. It measures just 6.49- by 1.77- by 2.55-inches, so it's a serious space saver. With a press of the button at the top, this convenient tool opens cans on its own, so your hand never goes near the blade. Meanwhile, the magnet function on the underside of the can opener effortlessly separates the lid from the can.

YETI Rambler Beverage Bucket

To buy: YETI Rambler Beverage Bucket, $150  at amazon.com 

Just because you’re out in the wilderness doesn’t mean you need to sit around quietly staring into the fire all night. This Yeti beverage bucket, which we crowned “the best ice bucket for summer,” holds either a six pack of beer or three wine bottles (or one giant margarita, although we don’t recommend it). It’s made from heavy duty stainless steel, so it can be knocked against a rock or dropped on the ground without denting. Like all Yeti drinkware, it features double-wall vacuum insulation so your drinks stay cold for hours — and the party never has to leave the campsite. 

Sofanci Stick Blender

To buy: Sofanci Stick Blender, $30 at amazon.com 

If you don’t have a ton of counter space, prefer a lightweight blender, or just plan on making a lot of purees and soups in the future, a stick blender is the tool for you. This Sofanci immersion blender has stainless steel blades, and 12 speed settings, so you can make anything from whipped cream to guacamole to hummus. It comes with chopper, whisk, and milk frother attachments for extra versatility, too. This stick blender has more than 16,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and one shopper who uses it in place of a food processor wrote that it “saves them so much time and work.”

Cosori Small Air Fryer

To buy: Cosori Small Air Fryer, $40 with coupon (originally $60) at amazon.com 

This Cosori air fryer might be mini-sized but that doesn’t mean it isn’t versatile and powerful. It can air fry of course, as well as bake and roast vegetables, French fries, chicken wings, and more — as well as reheat leftovers. Measuring 10.1- by 8.3- by 10.5-inches, it's the perfect size for personal portions and snacks, including a single 6-ounce filet of salmon. If you’re moving into a dorm or your first apartment, this appliance will frequently come in handy. 

Yeti 10-Ounce Stackable Rambler

To buy: Yeti 10-Ounce Stackable Rambler, $20 at amazon.com 

These Yeti 10-ounce lowball tumblers are the perfect size for a cup of tea or a sip of whiskey. Double-wall insulation maintains the temperature, so you never have to worry about taking a tepid sip of your favorite hot (or cold) beverage. One of the best features of these tumblers is that they are stackable. You can get a few of them to take on outdoor adventures without weighing down your pack, or taking up too much extra space. The stainless steel construction is dishwasher-safe and dent-resistant. 

