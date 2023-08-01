7 Genius Amazon Finds You Need to Add to Your Kitchen in August, Starting at $12

Amazon has everything from A to Z — it's all in the logo. And every month, the major online retailer adds tons of new releases across every category.

We went ahead and picked through the hundreds of items that dropped in August, and found some helpful gems you don't want to miss out on in the kitchen section. Our Place's new and improved Always Pan dropped on Amazon, and so did Ninja's powerful portable blender, among a few other new releases. You can shop our top picks below, with prices starting as low as $12.

Clever New Releases on Amazon This Month

Greater Goods 3-Piece Reusable Storage Bag Set

Amazon

These reusable bags are the perfect place to start. They’re not like the typical silicone bags you see that are a bit more narrow and flat laying. Instead, they’re 6.5-inches tall, with an oval-like shape when they’re open. They seal to become a bit thinner, but the wide opening is great for adding delicate items like berries, chips, and more without worrying about breaking them. They’re also incredibly versatile, since you can pop them in the freezer or even in the oven up to 400℉. Each bag seals securely with a sturdy zipper, and has two tabs at the top to make opening fuss-free.

Our Place Always Pan 2.0

Amazon

The ever-popular Always Pan, now revamped, is finally available at Amazon. I love this pan for very easy weeknight dinners. It’s made with a ceramic nonstick coating (which they improved upon on this new version) and an aluminum interior. Another major update is that the pan is oven safe up to 425℉. Its versatility makes it the ultimate clever cookware piece for your kitchen, plus the brand sells other add-ons to make cooking even more seamless. You’ll get the sleek looking design, with a matching lid, a wooden turner, and a stainless steel steamer. You’ll also find it in a few colors like steam and blue salt.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi

Amazon

You can now grab this compact Nespresso machine at Amazon. It’s the smallest Vertuo model from the brand yet, measuring at 14- by- 8.6- by- 10.4-inches. It still makes all the coffee you’ll need in the morning, and you can choose between 5-, 8-, and 12-ounce cups, as well as single and double espressos, both hot and iced. There’s a 37-ounce removable tank located in the back of the machine, and it’s simple to use with just one dial for choosing between espresso and coffee, and a brew button located at the top of the machine. It’s a seamless, easy-to-use essential for any coffee lover.

Boombamo 4-Piece Overnight Oats Container Set

Amazon

If you’re a fan of overnight oats, this container set may just change your routine forever. You’ll find four glass mason jar bases with twist on lids and a built-in spoon ready to take on weekly batches of breakfast. The glass bases can hold up to 12 ounces, and it comes with seamless measurement marking in both ounces and milliliters for easy meal-prepping. The rubber ring makes the container leak-proof to ensure you don’t spill when you’re on-the-go, plus it comes with a durable yet chic stainless steel spoon with wooden details. Breakfast just got a whole lot easier.

Fanlory Cherry Pitter

Amazon

It’s cherry season, and while these little stone fruits are one of the tastiest things to come out of summer, pitting them can be fussy. That’s where this newly released cherry pitter comes in handy. Whether you’re packing the fruit as a snack for yourself or for family members, or you’re baking a sweet cherry pie, this tool will help you pit the fruit quickly. You just pop a cherry into the tool's cavity, then press down to de-pit it. The added bonus is that this nifty gadget is dishwasher-safe too, so you don’t even need to worry about cleaning it.

Ninja Blast Portable Blender

Amazon

Craving a smoothie on-the-go? This new Ninja launch takes that sentiment to a whole new level. Already known for its powerful blenders, the brand released this new portable wireless blender earlier this year. You couldn't find it at Amazon until this month, however. It’s compact at just 1 pound, and measures 3.54- by- 3.54- by- 10.71-inches so it doesn’t take up too much counter space. It can blend 18-ounces at a time in the clear blender cup, which fits seamlessly into the base. You’ll get around 15 blends per charge (it’s wireless!), so it’ll last you days without needing to be near an outlet. Take it with you to go camping, to go to the beach, or even take it to the office.

BioSmart 2-Piece BioSmart Sandwich Container Set

Amazon

If you love to pack a sandwich, but you’re tired of them getting squished, this new container is the one to grab. It was specifically designed to protect sandwiches from getting smushed, while also keeping them fresh with an airtight seal. Each container includes a base, made with BPA-free plastic, and a lid. The lid locks in with tabs on the base container to help keep everything neat and leak-free in the container. The container itself is just 6- by- 6- by 1.75-inches, so it remains compact for packing away. It’s also microwave- and dishwasher-safe. Best of all, this two container set is just $12.

