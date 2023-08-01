7 Genius Amazon Finds You Need to Add to Your Kitchen in August, Starting at $12

From Nespresso, Our Place, Ninja, and more.

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. 
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 1, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi Tout
Photo:

Amazon

Amazon has everything from A to Z — it's all in the logo. And every month, the major online retailer adds tons of new releases across every category. 

We went ahead and picked through the hundreds of items that dropped in August, and found some helpful gems you don't want to miss out on in the kitchen section. Our Place's new and improved Always Pan dropped on Amazon, and so did Ninja's powerful portable blender, among a few other new releases. You can shop our top picks below, with prices starting as low as $12. 

Clever New Releases on Amazon This Month 

Greater Goods 3-Piece Reusable Storage Bag Set

Amazon Greater Goods Reusable Storage Bags - Silicone Containers for Food Storage

Amazon

These reusable bags are the perfect place to start. They’re not like the typical silicone bags you see that are a bit more narrow and flat laying. Instead, they’re 6.5-inches tall, with an oval-like shape when they’re open. They seal to become a bit thinner, but the wide opening is great for adding delicate items like berries, chips, and more without worrying about breaking them. They’re also incredibly versatile, since you can pop them in the freezer or even in the oven up to 400℉. Each bag seals securely with a sturdy zipper, and has two tabs at the top to make opening fuss-free. 

Our Place Always Pan 2.0

Amazon Our Place Always Pan 2.0-10.5-Inch Nonstick, Toxin-Free Ceramic Cookware

Amazon

The ever-popular Always Pan, now revamped, is finally available at Amazon. I love this pan for very easy weeknight dinners. It’s made with a ceramic nonstick coating (which they improved upon on this new version)  and an aluminum interior. Another major update is that the pan is oven safe up to 425℉. Its versatility  makes it the ultimate clever cookware piece for your kitchen, plus the brand sells other add-ons to make cooking even more seamless. You’ll get the sleek looking design, with a matching lid, a wooden turner, and a stainless steel steamer. You’ll also find it in a few colors like steam and blue salt

Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi

Amazon Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi

Amazon

You can now grab this compact Nespresso machine at Amazon. It’s the smallest Vertuo model from the brand yet, measuring at 14- by- 8.6- by- 10.4-inches. It still makes all the coffee you’ll need in the morning, and you can choose between 5-, 8-, and 12-ounce cups, as well as single and double espressos, both hot and iced. There’s a 37-ounce removable tank located in the back of the machine, and it’s simple to use with just one dial for choosing between  espresso and coffee, and a brew button located at the top of the machine. It’s a seamless, easy-to-use essential for any coffee lover. 

Boombamo 4-Piece Overnight Oats Container Set

Amazon Boombamo Overnight Oats Containers w.Lids and Spoons

Amazon

If you’re a fan of overnight oats, this container set may just change your routine forever. You’ll find four glass mason jar bases with twist on lids and a built-in spoon  ready to take on weekly batches of breakfast. The glass bases can hold up to 12 ounces, and it comes with seamless measurement marking in both ounces and milliliters for easy meal-prepping. The rubber ring makes the container leak-proof to ensure you don’t spill when you’re  on-the-go, plus it comes with a durable yet chic stainless steel spoon with wooden details. Breakfast just got a whole lot easier.

Fanlory Cherry Pitter 

Amazon Fanlory Cherry Pitter Tool - Heavy-Duty Stainless Steel Pitting Tool

Amazon

It’s cherry season, and while these little stone fruits are one of the tastiest things to come out of summer, pitting them can be fussy. That’s where this newly released cherry pitter comes in handy. Whether you’re packing the fruit as a snack for yourself or for family members, or you’re baking a sweet cherry pie, this tool will help you pit the fruit quickly. You just pop a cherry into the tool's cavity, then press down to de-pit it. The added bonus is that this nifty gadget is dishwasher-safe too, so you don’t even need to worry about cleaning it. 

Ninja Blast Portable Blender

Amazon Ninja BC151NV Blast Portable Blender, Cordless, 18oz. Vessel, Personal Blender

Amazon

Craving a smoothie on-the-go? This new Ninja launch takes that sentiment to a whole new level. Already known for its powerful blenders, the brand released this new portable wireless blender earlier this year. You couldn't find it at Amazon until this month, however. It’s compact at just 1 pound, and measures 3.54- by- 3.54- by- 10.71-inches so it doesn’t take up too much counter space. It can blend 18-ounces at a time in the clear blender cup, which fits seamlessly into the base. You’ll get around 15 blends per charge (it’s wireless!), so it’ll last you days without needing to be near an outlet.  Take it with you to go camping, to go to the beach, or even take it to the office. 

BioSmart 2-Piece BioSmart Sandwich Container Set

Amazon BioSmart Sandwich Container: Reusable, BPA Free Plastic Food Storage with Snap-Off, Leak-Proof Lid

Amazon

If you love to pack a sandwich, but you’re tired of them getting squished, this new container is the one to grab. It was specifically designed to protect sandwiches from getting smushed, while also keeping them fresh with an airtight seal. Each container includes  a base, made with BPA-free plastic, and a lid. The lid locks in with tabs on the base container to help keep everything neat and leak-free in the container. The container itself is just 6- by- 6- by 1.75-inches, so it remains compact for packing away. It’s also microwave- and dishwasher-safe. Best of all, this two container set is just $12. 

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

KBT Thermal Carafe Coffee Brewer Tout
​​We've Tested 100+ Coffee Makers, and One of Our Spurge-Level Favorites Is Over $100 Off Right Now
Jeremy Allen White as Carmy on 'The Bear'
The Bear Might Wear Birks, but These Are the Shoes I Swear By After Working 8 Years in a Professional Kitchen
Wine bottles and a glass
I've Traveled with Wine for Years, and This Is My $9 Secret to Keeping It Safe in My Suitcase
Related Articles
Weekend Deal Roundup: Best Outlet Deals tout
Amazon’s Massive Outlet Section Has 6,000+ Deals—Shop 10 of the Best from Cuisinart, KitchenAid, and More
Best Camping Mess Kits
The 9 Best Camping Mess Kits for Campers Who Love to Cook
Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers Set Tout
Shoppers Say This Snap-Tight Container Set Keeps Food Fresh and Organized, and It’s Up to 41% Off
Target Wedding Registry Faves Roundup Tout
The 5 Best Kitchen Gifts to Put on Your Target Wedding Registry, According to a Newlywed Shopping Editor
Amazon Freelance: New in Home
These Genius New Releases from Amazon Are the Perfect Additions to Your Home for Summer—and Prices Start at $11
Yeti New Color Launch Tout
Yeti Finally Released Colors I Actually Want—but Hurry! They're Limited-Edition
LE CREUSET 4.5-Quart Oval Dutch Oven Tout
I Spend 8 Hours a Day Looking for Kitchen Deals, and Here's What's Caught My Eye from Nordstrom's Massive Anniversary Sale
MEETRUE 12 Pieces Silicone Popsicle Molds Tout
Summer Must-Have: These Easy-to-Use Molds Make 'Perfect' Popsicles Every Time
Target Camping Tout
Target Has Everything You Need to Build the Perfect Camp Kitchen for Summer, with Prices Starting at $6
Barbie; kitchen appliances
Think Pink: These Barbie-Inspired Kitchen Products Will Transform Your Space and Start at $13
Deal Roundup: FW Faves Tout
15 Amazon Prime Day Deals on Food & Wine-Tested Favorite Kitchen Tools, Starting at Just $11
Deal Roundup: Kitchen Deals Tout
Prime Day Deals End Tonight: Shop 40+ Deals from All-Clad, Le Creuset, and More Top-Rated Brands Now Before It’s Too Late
Best Espresso Cups
The 10 Best Espresso Cups, According to a Coffee Expert
Amazon Prime Day Espresso Maker Tout
The 8 Best Deals on Espresso Machines to Shop Before Prime Day—Prices Start at Just $35
Kitchen Deals Roundup PD Tout
The 140 Best Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Deals to Shop This Year—Up to 75% Off
Outdoor Entertaining Tout
From Linen Napkins to Ceramic Bowls, Amazon’s Hidden Outdoor Entertaining Section Is Filled with Must-Haves